2019 Kodagu floods victims still await help that government promised

The devastating floods in Karnataka's Kodagu in 2019 caused extensive damage, particularly in Nelyahudikeri village where 140 houses were washed away. Despite government assurances, affected families have not received relief or housing assistance, leading to desperate conditions and protests for timely support.

In the aftermath of the devastating floods that struck Karnataka's Kodagu in 2019, victims continue to suffer from the lack of government support, leaving them without roofs over their heads. The torrential rains caused the Kaveri River to overflow its banks, submerging numerous villages and leaving a trail of destruction

Nelyahudikeri, a village located in the Kushalanagara taluk, bore the brunt of the flood's fury as approximately 140 houses were completely washed away by the surging Kaveri River. Despite assurances from the government, affected families are yet to receive any relief or housing assistance. The floods in Kodagu were marked as one of the worst calamities in Karnataka's history.



At the time, the government had promised to provide rental houses for the victims, many of whom relied on daily wage labour or worked on farms to sustain their livelihoods. However, the majority of the affected families still find themselves stranded and uncertain about their future, especially the elderly who struggle to navigate their lives amidst such dire circumstances.

Cannot afford rent

The dire situation has led some families to resort to desperate measures. Shanti, a resident of Kumbaragundi village, recently pleaded for euthanasia to the President of India due to her inability to afford rent. Other families have resorted to plastic tents, living in a state of despair while awaiting government funds to rebuild their lives.

No Basic facilities

Initially, the government had established a relief centre in Nelyahudikeri village to provide temporary shelter to the displaced residents. However, when the victims demanded permanent housing solutions, protests ensued. Consequently, the government sanctioned Rs 5 lakhs per house and acquired land for the construction of new homes. Disappointingly, progress in construction work has been non-existent over the past four years.



The allocated 8.5 acres of land for the relief houses lack the basic amenities required for a normal functioning household. Despite numerous protests urging the government to prioritize the construction of these houses, no development has taken place. Local residents have appealed to the Valnuru village panchayat to intervene and raise the issue with the government.

The victims' hope for a better future rests on the timely release of the promised funds. Without these resources, they will continue living in their makeshift tents indefinitely. P R Bharat, a local protestor, highlights the broken promise made by Siddaramaiah, who had visited the area as the opposition leader and pledged to appeal to the government regarding the roofs.