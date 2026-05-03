A CBI Court in Lucknow sentenced Jishan Khan to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 9,000 in the 2015 culpable homicide case of Inspector Anil Kumar, SHO of Kotwali police station in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

A CBI Court in Lucknow on Saturday convicted Jishan Khan and sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 9,000, in the 2015 culpable homicide case of Inspector Anil Kumar, SHO of Kotwali police station in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Case Background and Investigation

As per the official release, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on June 29, 2018, in compliance with a May 23, 2018, order of the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench in the Arti Gujar vs State of UP case, taking over the probe into Crime No. 1081/2015 of Kotwali City police station, Pratapgarh, registered under Section 302 IPC against unknown persons.

After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against two accused persons, namely Jishan Khan and Bocha, alias Raju Soni. The cognisance of the offences was taken on 22.02.2021. The charges were framed against both the accused persons on 14.12.2022.

Trial and Conviction

During the trial, the accused Jishan Khan filed a written application confessing the charged offences on April 4. His file was separated from the main file on April 10, and a new Court case no. 574/2026 was allotted.

The Court of Ld. Spl. Judge, CBI, Lucknow vide Judgement & Order dated May 2, convicted the accused Jishan Khan on the basis of evidence available on record and the confessional statement of the accused and sentenced him accordingly. (ANI)