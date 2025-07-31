Former BJP MP Pragya Thakur was on Thursday acquitted of all charges in the 2008 Malegaon blast case after a Mumbai court said there is no evidence to establish that the bike, allegedly used in the blast that claimed six lives, belonged to her.

The judge said that while the prosecution had proved that the blast happened, it had failed to establish that the explosive was fitted on the LML Freedom motorcycle allegedly belonging to Thakur.

"The motorbike's chassis number was wiped out and engine number is in doubt. There is no evidence to show Sadhvi (Pragya Thakur) is the owner and no evidence to show she was in possession of the vehicle," the judge said, acquitting her after what has been one of the longest terror trials in the country.

The court further observed that she had become a sanyasi (renunciant) two years before the blast and had distanced herself from material possessions.

When the verdict was declared, Thakur addressing the judge, said, "I said this from the very beginning that if people are called for investigation, there should be a basis behind that. I was called, arrested and tortured. This ruined my whole life. I was living a sage's life, but I was made an accused, and no one was willing to stand beside us. I am alive because I am a Sanyasi. They defamed bhagwa (saffron) through a conspiracy. Today, bhagwa has won, and Hindutva has won, and God will punish those who are guilty," she said.

Malegaon Blast Verdict: All Accused, Including Sadhvi Pragya, Acquitted by NIA. What Court Said

After nearly 17 years, the court acquitted all seven accused including former BJP MP Pragya Thakur and ex Army officer Shrikant Purohit. The court also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each deceased victim and Rs 50,000 to injured.

The court had examined 323 prosecution witnesses and 8 defence witnesses before pronouncing the verdict. The 7 people have been acquitted of all charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms act and all other charges.

On the night of September 29, 2008, an explosive device allegedly strapped to a motorcycle tore through Malegaon’s bustling Bhikku Chowk, just after evening prayers in the holy month of Ramzan and on the cusp of Navratri. Six people were killed and more than a hundred were injured. Ten-year-old Farheen who had stepped out only to buy vada-pav was among the dead.

Contamination of crime scene

The court observed that the blast site was not properly barricaded after the incident. As a result, the crime scene was contaminated.

The court also noted that while injuries to victims were partially established, the number of injured persons was found to be 95, not 101 as originally claimed.

The court found no evidence to suggest that Lt Col Prasad Purohit stored RDX at his residence, transported it from Kashmir, or assembled the bomb at his house.

The judge further said, says terrorism has no religion as no religion can advocate violence.