Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir recovered 20 Chinese grenades in Poonch, foiling a major terror plot. Linked seizures in Bandipora and police searches across 7 districts highlight ongoing terror campaigns and crucial role of timely intelligence.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have recovered a large cache of weapons, including 20 Chinese hand grenades, during an intelligence-based operation in the Poonch sector. The White Knight Corps said on X that its troops, during an intelligence-based joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch sector, recovered one AK-series rifle, four magazines, 20 hand grenades and other war-like stores. The timely action averted a possible terror plot in the region.

Officials said that the weapons were recently hidden and were meant to be moved into the hinterland for terrorist activities. However, timely intelligence inputs helped foil the plot.

LeT associates' arrest in Bandipora, arms' recovery

Last month, in a separate operation in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, security forces had arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates. During that raid, they recovered two Chinese grenades, two under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenades, and 10 AK-series rifle rounds. One Army soldier was injured in the exchange of fire.

Authorities believe the seized arms are connected to ongoing terror campaigns in the Valley.

Counter Intelligence conducts searches across seven districts

Meanwhile, the Counter Intelligence unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out wide-ranging searches across seven districts namely Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Handwara, Pulwama and Shopian. The police recovered incriminating material, including digital devices and documents, linked to terror cases.

(With ANI inputs)