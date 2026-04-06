Two unidentified individuals allegedly attempted to set a residential property ablaze in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Sunday.

Two unidentified individuals allegedly attempted to set a residential property ablaze in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Sunday. Police said they received information about the attempted arson early in the morning, prompting an immediate inquiry. CCTV footage from the area revealed a deliberate and calculated act carried out by two suspects.

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The footage, which later surfaced on social media, purportedly captures the duo striking a matchstick and igniting fire in a narrow lane at around 3.11am. Moments later, they are seen fleeing the scene. Three motorcycles were parked nearby at the time of the incident. The flame died down shortly after, preventing any disaster.

Acting on the complainant’s statement and supported by evidence, police have registered an FIR at Adarsh Nagar police station. The case includes charges related to mischief by fire, voluntarily causing hurt, negligent conduct with respect to fire, and common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A manhunt has been launched to identify, trace, and apprehend the accused, with efforts underway to bring those responsible to justice.