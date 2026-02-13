A building collapse in Kota, Rajasthan, claimed two lives and injured 13 people. Separately, an under-construction house collapsed in Firozabad, UP, trapping workers. Rescue operations are underway at both sites. LS Speaker Om Birla is monitoring.

House Collapses in Firozabad

A two-storey under-construction house collapsed in Daulatpur village of Firozabad on Friday, with some workers reportedly trapped under the rubble. Police and administrative officials reached the spot soon after receiving information. Rescue and search operations are underway. Further details are awaited.

2 Dead in Kota Building Collapse

Meanwhile, a building collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday night, leaving two dead and at least 13 injured.

Hospital Confirms Casualties

Kota Medical College Principal Sangeeta Saxena on Sunday said that 10 people were brought to the hospital following a building collapse, including two who were declared dead. Two patients remain admitted with minor injuries, while three others were treated and discharged. She also added that a rescue team member lost the distal phalanx of his right ring finger, but it is stable and will undergo plastic surgery.

Speaking to ANI, Saxena said, "A total of 10 people arrived, including two who were brought dead. Two patients are currently admitted with us... They have minor injuries, and their treatment is ongoing... Three patients with minor injuries were treated and discharged from here."

LS Speaker Om Birla Expresses Grief

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla expressed grief over the incident and said he was in constant contact with the district administration and had directed officials, including the District Collector, to expedite relief and rescue operations. Birla also instructed authorities to ensure proper and timely medical treatment for the injured. He extended his prayers for their speedy recovery and expressed solidarity with the affected families. (ANI)