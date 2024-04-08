1999 video of PM Modi's prophecy on Viksit Bharat of 21st century goes viral (WATCH)

An old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the BJP's 1999 National Council meeting has resurfaced on social media, where he declared that the 21st century would belong to India.

An old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day National Council meeting in Chennai in 1999 has resurfaced on social media platform X under the handle Modi Archive. In the video, a young Narendra Modi, then the general secretary of BJP, passionately declared from Tamil Nadu that the 21st century would belong to India -- a prophecy that seems to be materializing today.

The video came a day after commemorated its 44th foundation day on Saturday, prompting celebrations among party workers nationwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda extended their congratulations to the workers on this occasion.

The video has garnered attention on social media, with users sharing their thoughts and reactions. In the footage, PM Modi reflects on the BJP's journey as it approaches its 21st year and emphasizes the vision laid out by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who envisioned India's dominance in the upcoming century. PM Modi underscores the responsibility of Indian citizens and party workers in realizing this vision and discusses the importance of laying a strong foundation for the future.

As the BJP marks its milestone and reflects on its journey, PM Modi's words from over two decades ago serve as a reminder of the party's enduring commitment to shaping India's destiny in the 21st century.