The Delhi High court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Naresh Sehrawat, a 1984 riots convict, till December 6 on ground of surgery and marriage in the family.

Sehrawat is a life convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. This case is linked with killing of Sikhs in the Mahipalpur area. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 by a Special Jauge at Patiala House Court alongwith his co-accused Yashpal Singh who was awarded death penalty.

Grounds for Interim Bail

Division bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain granted interim bail to Naresh on the ground of surgery of gall bladder and marriage of Nieces in the family. He has been asked to surrender on December 6.

It was stated by Advocate Dharam Raj Ohla, appearing for Sehrawat, that the surgery is scheduled for November 13 in Ganaga Ram hospital and marriages are scheduled for November 27 and 29.

After hearing the submissions, the bench granted interim bail to Naresh Sehrawat. Previously, Sehrawat was granted, 10 days interim bail on the ground of mother's death. His bail was supposed to end on November 13.

Advocate Tarannum Cheema appeared for the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Case Background and Conviction

Notably, Sehrawat's appeal against conviction is pending before the division bench. This case pertains to the killing of Avtar Singh and Hardev Singh on November 1, 1984 after assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

This case was reinvestigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Central Government. Naresh Sehrawat and Yashpal were convicted by the Patiala House Court on November 14, 2018. They were sentenced on November 20, 2025. In 2019, the Convicts had moved to the High Court challenging their conviction.

Related 1984 Riots Case

Earlier on October 29, the Rouse Avenue Court directed the Prosecution to file written submissions in a 1984 Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who is facing trial in a case linked to FIRs registered at Janakpuri and Vikas Puri Police Stations.

The Janakpuri case pertains to the killing of two Sikhs, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, on November 1, 1984. The second case was registered in the Vikaspuri police station related to the burning of Gurcharan Singh on November 2, 1984. (ANI)