Nagpur police have launched a hunt for a man who allegedly raped and recorded obscene videos of a woman. The 19-year-old was allegedly assaulted and robbed near Sonegaon Lake. The accused thrashed her friend, filmed the act, and threatened to release videos.

In a deeply shocking piece of news, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and robbed in a deserted forest area near Sonegaon Lake in Nagpur. The Nagpur police has now launched a manhunt for the accused. The attacker not only assaulted the girl, but he also filmed the assault and threatened her to circulate the video on social media. He warned the victim against going to law enforcement.

Nagpur Woman Assaulted Near Sonegaon Lake

The disturbingly heinous act unfolded on Monday night along the Amrai forest belt, a stretch adjacent to Sonegaon Lake. As per the report, the victim and her male friend were spending time when an unknown assailant interrupted them. He physically threatened the alleged boyfriend and assaulted him before forcing him to flee the spot. He later isolated the young woman and raped her.

Assailant Filmed Act and Stole Valuables

Once the victim was isolated inside the dark, secluded forest stretch, the attacker sexually assaulted her. During the course of the assault, the perpetrator used a mobile phone to record video footage of the incident. To ensure the survivor's silence, the accused threatened to release videos of the act and post the clip online on social media platforms if she approached law enforcement authorities or reported the crime.

Police Launch Hunt and Issue Suspect Sketch

Approximately 24 hours after the incident occurred, the survivor, accompanied by her family members, went to the Sonegaon Police Station to lodge a formal complaint. In response to the grave report, Sonegaon Police and the Crime Branch immediately established a joint operation aimed at tracking down and apprehending the fleeing perpetrator.

Addressing details of the investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Deepak Agrawal clarified that the assault was committed by a single individual acting alone. DCP Agrawal officially ruled out allegations of gang rape, confirming that only one attacker was involved in the incident.

As part of the ongoing manhunt, investigating teams have begun scanning CCTV footage from key access routes surrounding the Amrai forest belt and Sonegaon Lake. Furthermore, police officers are in the process of preparing suspect sketches based on detailed inputs provided by both the victim and her male friend to help identify the fleeing assailant.