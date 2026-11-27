HRTC pensioners in Shimla protested against the corporation's management, demanding release of long-pending pension dues, DA arrears, and medical reimbursement bills while threatening statewide agitation if demands are not met immediately.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) pensioners on Friday gheraoed the office of the corporation’s Managing Director in Shimla, demanding the clearance of pending pension payments, Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears, medical reimbursement bills and other financial dues, while warning of statewide protests, including in the constituencies of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The protest was organised by the HRTC Retired Employees Association, with pensioners from different parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, Keylong and Kaza, participating in the demonstration. The association said it would draw up a statewide agitation programme and identify locations for future protests at a meeting scheduled for Friday.

Speaking to ANI after the protest, Devraj Thakur, State President of the HRTC Retired Employees Association, said pensioners had been forced to take to the streets despite their advanced age because their long-pending financial demands remained unresolved. He alleged that retired and serving HRTC employees were being deprived of benefits extended to employees of other government departments and questioned why transport corporation employees were being treated differently. Thakur said the previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur had implemented the new pay scales, but pensioners and serving HRTC employees were still awaiting instalments of Rs 50,000 each, which he said had been announced around five years ago. He questioned whether HRTC employees were not employees of the Himachal Pradesh government or its public sector undertaking, despite having worked in difficult conditions involving dust, smoke, extreme temperatures and harsh weather.

He further claimed that nearly 40 per cent of the workforce was suffering from health problems, including respiratory ailments, cancer and kidney-related diseases, while medical reimbursement bills remained pending. Thakur said the Chief Minister had earlier approved Rs 20 crore for medical reimbursements and assured that bills related to serious illnesses would be cleared on priority after being forwarded by the respective units. However, he alleged that the corporation management had failed to fulfil the assurance, leaving pensioners undergoing treatment at major hospitals, including PGI, facing delays in the settlement of their medical bills.

Thakur said pensioners had repeatedly approached the management and submitted their demands, including a notice seeking the release of three per cent DA, which had reportedly been granted to serving employees around 18 months ago. He said the Managing Director had called them for talks before November 3 and agreed to release the three per cent DA and discuss their other demands. The management had also assured that pension would be sanctioned before Diwali for around 40 employees who had opted not to take commutation, he said, alleging that the commitment was not fulfilled. The association president alleged that although the three per cent DA was eventually notified, the arrears for the preceding 18 months were not included in the orders. He said pensioners felt misled after the announcement was publicised as a Diwali gift, while the government subsequently announced another five per cent DA for serving employees without extending the benefit to retired HRTC employees.

Thakur further claimed that around 240 pensioners had not received their pensions for nearly two years. Some retirees entitled to monthly pensions of Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh were also struggling without payments, he alleged. He said the situation was particularly distressing for senior citizens who should be spending their retirement years with their families instead of being forced to protest for their dues. According to Thakur, the number of HRTC pensioners across Himachal Pradesh was over 8,500, with Friday's protest bringing together retirees from far-flung areas of the state. He also accused the corporation management of splitting even court-directed payments into instalments and alleged that the system had deteriorated due to a lack of accountability over the continued delay in settling employees' dues. The association said it would prepare a detailed agitation programme for the coming year and organise demonstrations across Himachal Pradesh, including in the constituencies of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Thakur urged the government and corporation management to call pensioners for immediate talks and extend them the same benefits and financial relief being provided to serving employees.

Responding to the protest, HRTC Managing Director Rahul Kumar said the corporation was regularly holding meetings with pensioners and their representatives to discuss their grievances and make efforts to resolve them. Kumar said the management had recently released the pending three per cent DA following government directions and that some medical reimbursement cases had also been cleared. He added that the remaining demands would be discussed with the pensioners. He said the corporation was aware of the concerns raised by retired employees and was working to resolve issues within its administrative powers. Matters beyond the Managing Director's authority would be taken up at the Board of Directors' level or with the state government, as required, he added. Kumar said the corporation had taken up the pensioners' demands with the government around 15 days ago and that the pending three per cent DA had subsequently been approved and released. Medical reimbursement-related issues had also been addressed in some cases following his intervention, he said. The Managing Director said pensioners and their representatives regularly met corporation officials at the HRTC headquarters to discuss their concerns. He appealed to the protesters to return for discussions at his office, assuring them that officials and representatives would sit together to examine their demands and make efforts to resolve them at the earliest. (ANI)