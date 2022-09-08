Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    19-year-old medical aspirant in Tamil Nadu dies by suicide after failing to clear NEET Exam

    This is not the first time that a NEET aspirant died by suicide in the state. In July, a day before the exam, a girl died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur. Police found a letter written by the girl which said she took the extreme step from the fear of failing the exam.

    19-year-old medical aspirant in Tamil Nadu dies by suicide after failing to clear NEET Exam
    A 19-year-old Chennai girl allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday in Ambattur, Tamil Nadu after she failed to clear the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), reports said. The result for the 2022 round of exams was declared on Wednesday, September 7.

    The girl took the extreme step just hours after the results were declared.

    After finding out about the incident, the girl's family rushed her to Chennai's KMC hospital but she was declared 'brought dead'. Police have retrieved the body and sent it for an autopsy.

    As many as 1,32,167 candidates appeared from Tamil Nadu in the NEET exam and only 67,787 qualified in the exam from the state.

    In another case, an 18-year-old boy died by suicide in early July. A suicide note found in his room stated that he took the extreme step since he was finding the NEET exam too hard and was unable to score the desired marks.

    Tanishka from Rajasthan topped the exam. This year, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. The NEET UG exam was conducted on July 17 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing in the exam. NEET UG was held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and in 14 cities in foreign nations.

