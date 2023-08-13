Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    18 deaths in 24 hours in Maharashtra hospital, probe committee formed

    At least 18 patients, admitted at the civic-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane city, died in the last 24 hours. The incident was reported at the government-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial (CSMM) Hospital in Thane’s Kalwa

    18 deaths in 24 hours in Maharashtra hospital probe committee formed gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    Eighteen patients have died in the last 24 hours at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane, civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar said on Sunday. These comprise 10 women and eight men, of which six are from Thane city, four from Kalyan, three from Sahapur, one each from Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Govandi (in Mumbai), one patient is from some other place and and one is unidentified, he said.

    Speaking at a press conference, Bangar stated that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had received feedback regarding the circumstance and had ordered the formation of an independent investigation committee. The committee will be led by the commissioner of health services and include the collector, civic chief, director of health services, interventionist at the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai, civic surgeon, and director of health services."

    He continued by saying that it will look into the clinical side of the fatalities. According to him, these individuals suffered from kidney stone problems, persistent paralysis, ulcers, pneumonia, kerosene poisoning, septicemia, and more.

    The course of treatment will be investigated, and kin of the dead and other witnesses' accounts will be recorded. The investigation committee will examine into the significant allegations of carelessness made by certain family. 

    As per the report, civic officials said that they are analysing the cause of deaths at the facility.

    Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar condoled the deaths and slammed the district administration for not taking timely action “even when the incident of death of five patients in the last few days was fresh."
     

    Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, “Our sympathies are with the families. If any negligence is found, then action will be taken and also compensation."

     

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bolstering India's strategic edge: Nyoma ALG to become third full-fledged IAF base in Ladakh snt

    Bolstering India's strategic edge: Nyoma ALG to become third full-fledged IAF base in Ladakh

    Unacademy teacher urges students not to vote for illiterate politicians WATCH gcw

    Unacademy teacher urges students 'not to vote for illiterate politicians' (WATCH)

    Kerala: Charred body of missing man found in paddy field in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Charred body of missing man found in paddy field in Kozhikode

    Rajasthan government staff allegedly rapes minor after luring her with free phone promise gcw

    Rajasthan government staff allegedly rapes minor after luring her with free phone promise

    Kerala: NIA conducts raids at residences of former PFI activists anr

    Kerala: NIA conducts raids at residences of former PFI activists in three districts

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2023: 7 incredible achievements of India since independence MSW EAI

    Independence Day 2023: 7 incredible achievements of India since independence

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer's first single 'Swagathaanjali' OUT, actress stuns in white saree MSW

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer's first single 'Swagathaanjali' OUT, actress stuns in white saree

    Bolstering India's strategic edge: Nyoma ALG to become third full-fledged IAF base in Ladakh snt

    Bolstering India's strategic edge: Nyoma ALG to become third full-fledged IAF base in Ladakh

    Chinese engineers convoy attacked in Pakistan 2 terrorists killed gcw

    Chinese engineers' convoy attacked in Pakistan, 2 terrorists killed

    Who is Veerendra Babu? Kannada actor-producer arrested on rape charges RBA

    Who is Veerendra Babu? Kannada actor-producer arrested on rape charges

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon