18 deaths in 24 hours in Maharashtra hospital, probe committee formed

At least 18 patients, admitted at the civic-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane city, died in the last 24 hours. The incident was reported at the government-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial (CSMM) Hospital in Thane’s Kalwa

Eighteen patients have died in the last 24 hours at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane, civic commissioner Abhijit Bangar said on Sunday. These comprise 10 women and eight men, of which six are from Thane city, four from Kalyan, three from Sahapur, one each from Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Govandi (in Mumbai), one patient is from some other place and and one is unidentified, he said.

Speaking at a press conference, Bangar stated that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had received feedback regarding the circumstance and had ordered the formation of an independent investigation committee. The committee will be led by the commissioner of health services and include the collector, civic chief, director of health services, interventionist at the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai, civic surgeon, and director of health services."

He continued by saying that it will look into the clinical side of the fatalities. According to him, these individuals suffered from kidney stone problems, persistent paralysis, ulcers, pneumonia, kerosene poisoning, septicemia, and more.

The course of treatment will be investigated, and kin of the dead and other witnesses' accounts will be recorded. The investigation committee will examine into the significant allegations of carelessness made by certain family.

As per the report, civic officials said that they are analysing the cause of deaths at the facility.

Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar condoled the deaths and slammed the district administration for not taking timely action “even when the incident of death of five patients in the last few days was fresh."



Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, “Our sympathies are with the families. If any negligence is found, then action will be taken and also compensation."