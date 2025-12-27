Assam Police reported that 173 police and CRPF personnel were injured during violent protests in West Karbi Anglong on Dec 22-23. While 139 were treated on-site, 33 were hospitalized. The unrest led to heavy security deployment.

At least 173 personnel of the Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained injuries during incidents on December 22-23 under Kheroni Police Station in West Karbi Anglong, the Assam Police reported.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an Assam police post on X, 139 personnel were treated on the scene for injuries, while 33 were transported to various hospitals for further care.

173 personnel of the Assam Police and @crpfindia were injured in the incidents on 22–23 December 2025 under Kheroni PS under West Karbi Anglong. 139 received First Aid at the spot, while 33 were sent for treatment to various hospitals.@CMOfficeAssam @DGPAssamPolice — Assam Police (@assampolice) December 27, 2025 "173 personnel of the Assam Police and @crpfindia were injured in the incidents on 22-23 December 2025 under Kheroni PS under West Karbi Anglong. 139 received First Aid at the spot, while 33 were sent for treatment to various hospitals," the post added on X.

Violent Protests and Official Response

The Assam police post comes in the wake of violent protests that erupted in Karbi Anglong on Monday, prompting the administration to deploy heavy security forces across sensitive areas. The unrest led to the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain public order and prevent further escalation.

Police Official Transferred

Earlier this week, the Assam government transferred Faiz Ahmed Barbhuiya, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) of West Karbi Anglong district, amid heightened tension following violent protests in the region.

According to an official notification issued by the Home (A) Department of the Assam Government, Barbhuiya has been posted as 2nd-in-Command of the 7th Assam Police Battalion at Charaikhola in Kokrajhar with immediate effect. He has been replaced by Nayan Moni Barman, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Lakhimpur.

The notification read, "Faiz Ahmed Barbhuiya, APS (DR-2013), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), West Karbi Anglong is transferred and posted as 2-in-Command, 7th APBn., Charaikhola, Kokrajhar with immediate effect against an existing vacancy. Nayan Moni Barman, APS (DR-2015), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Lakhimpur is transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), West Karbi Anglong with immediate effect."

Cause of Clash and Peace Efforts

Inspector General of Police (L&O) of Assam Police, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, said authorities held talks to restore peace and urged people to raise their grievances through legal means.

Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Kumar Singh said, "One side has been vacated, and the other side will be vacated soon. Peaceful talks have been held. A minister had come to listen to the people's grievances. If anyone has any issues, they should proceed legally. No one should try to take the law into their hands. Adequate force has been deployed here."

The escalation occurred after protesters, who were holding sit-in demonstrations demanding the eviction of illegal encroachers from the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the hilly district, set the house of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on fire.

The incident occurred in the Dongkamukam area near Kheroni in the West Karbi Anglong district.

Three protesters and a few security personnel were injured following a clash between protesters and security personnel. The protesters pelted stones and attacked security personnel and forced the cops to blank fire to bring the situation under control. (ANI)