A 17-year-old boy, Aman Duggal, surprised his mother by paying off her entire 12 lakh (£10,000) debt. A video of the event, shared on Instagram, captured the mother’s shocked and emotional reaction.

A 17-year-old, Aman Duggal, shared the video on Instagram. Before revealing he paid off the debt, Aman can be heard saying that he loves his mother very much and has wanted to do this for a while. He also thanks his mother for everything she has done for him.

He describes his mother as the 'most special woman' in his life. He says that although he doesn't say it often, he is saying it from the heart. The video then shows the mother getting very emotional. 'I love you too, but I don't understand why I'm crying like this,' the mother says. Aman then hands the money over to his mother. 'This is to pay off all your debts. I promise I'll be able to pay all our bills every month from now on,' Aman then says. Hearing this, the emotional mother is seen hugging her son while crying uncontrollably.

'My mother did everything she could for me. I am so happy and proud that I can finally take care of her. I can't describe this feeling in words, I have dreamed of this moment so many times. It has become a reality in just one year of starting work. I am extremely grateful for this. I thank God, my mother, and also myself,' Aman wrote in the video's caption. Many have commented on the video. People are writing that the mother is a lucky one.