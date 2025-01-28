16-year-old student denied sanitary pad during exam, sent home bleeding in Bareilly

A Class 11 student in Bareilly was allegedly denied a sanitary pad by the school principal after she started her period during an exam. She was made to wait outside the exam hall for over an hour and sent home bleeding.

A Class 11 student from a government school in Bareilly was reportedly denied a sanitary pad by the principal after she started her period during an examination on Friday. Her family claims that she was made to stand outside the exam hall for over an hour without any assistance and was eventually sent home, bleeding through her clothes, after being barred from re-entering the hall.

Gujarat SHOCKER! Man dies after cousin pushes high-pressure compressor in private parts during 'prank'

The family has filed a formal complaint with the district inspector of schools (DIOS) and also submitted copies to the women and child welfare department, the state women’s commission, and the Bareilly district magistrate, calling for action against the school.

DIOS Ajit Kumar told TOI, "The allegation has been made by the student's father, who submitted a written complaint. We have formed a two-member team and sought a report on the matter. It is also being verified whether sanitary pads were available at the school. Some social organisations and the govt are running awareness campaigns to educate students, and guidelines have been issued to ensure pads are available in all schools across the district."

The girl's father expressed his distress, stating that the principal and teachers "ignored" his daughter’s plight.

"She had to return home in a terrible condition. She is traumatised and now refuses to go to school as she suffered embarrassment," he said.

As quoted by TOI, the school's acting principal Rachna Arora said, "I was informed that the student had asked for pads, but I was occupied with important work at the time. She was asked to wait, but she left with her friends. By the time I was free, I learned she had already gone home."

Latest Videos