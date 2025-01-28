Gujarat SHOCKER! Man dies after cousin pushes high-pressure compressor in private parts during 'prank'

A man in Gujarat lost his life in a tragic incident during a visit to his relatives on Republic Day. His cousin, in an alleged prank, inserted a high-pressure compressor pipe into his private parts, resulting in severe internal injuries.

Gujarat SHOCKER! Man dies after cousin pushes high-pressure compressor in private parts during 'prank'
In a tragic incident, a man lost his life after his cousin allegedly played a prank by inserting a high-pressure compressor pipe into his private parts on Monday (Jan 27) in Gujarat. The incident happened when Prakash visited his cousin Ghevabhai and his friends, who were employed at a metal company in Kadi. 

While relaxing in the evening, Prakash's cousin Alpesh, in what was described as a prank, inserted a high-pressure compressor pipe into Prakash's private parts. The act caused air to fill Prakash's body, leading to the unfortunate outcome, according to the police as reported by India Today.

The intense impact caused Prakash to vomit and lose consciousness. He was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. However, given the severity of his condition, he was transferred to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Prakash had gone to visit his brother and cousin since his workplace was closed for Republic Day on Sunday, according to the police.

Ghevabhai, Prakash's brother, stated that Alpesh was fully aware of the high air pressure in the compressor pipe but still inserted it into Prakash's private parts, leading to the tragic incident.

The police have launched an investigation based on a complaint filed by Ghevabhai. Officials mentioned that the incident happened as part of a prank.

