BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hit out at the Congress party on Monday by sharing a document released by the US intelligence agency CIA in 2011. Nishikant Dubey alleged that under the leadership of late Congress leader HKL Bhagat, more than 150 Congress MPs were "funded" by the Soviet Union, who acted as "agents" of Russia.

Group of journalists were “agents”

The BJP MP mentioned that a group of journalists were their "agents". Nishikant Dubey claimed that the document he shared contains a list of 16,000 news articles that Russia published.

He further alleged that during the Congress regime, 1100 people from the Russian intelligence agency were in India and they kept bureaucrats, business organisations, communist parties, and opinion makers in their "pockets".

Nishikant Dubey further alleged that Congress candidate Subhadra Joshi took Rs 5 lakh from the German government in the name of elections during the Soviet Union regime, and after losing, became the president of the Indo-German Forum.

