15 injured in blast at Ordnance Factory in MP's Jabalpur; chaotic scenes unfold outside hospital (WATCH)

A blast at the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday has left nearly 15 people injured, according to official sources.

15 injured in blast at Ordnance Factory in MP's Jabalpur; chaotic scenes unfold outside hospital (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

A blast at the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday has left nearly 15 people injured, according to official sources. The explosion occurred in the refilling section of the facility, prompting an immediate response from local authorities.

Of the injured, two individuals were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their current condition remains undisclosed.

Authorities are also engaged in a search operation for a person reported missing, who is believed to be trapped under the debris resulting from the explosion. Emergency services are on-site to assess the situation and assist in recovery efforts.

Further details regarding the incident, including the cause of the blast, are still awaited as investigations continue. Local officials are expected to provide updates as more information becomes available.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry gcw

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents AJR

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents

Yogi government reunites over 93000 missing children strengthens child protection in Uttar Pradesh vkp

Yogi govt reunites over 93,000 missing children, strengthens child protection in Uttar Pradesh

From poverty to blockchain pioneer: The inspiring rise of Sheik Ahamed Ali dmn

From poverty to blockchain pioneer: The inspiring rise of Sheik Ahamed Ali

India China LAC patrolling deal: Trying to restore trust, says Army chief; Beijing commits to implementation snt

India-China LAC patrolling deal: Trying to restore trust, says Army chief; Beijing commits to implementation

Recent Stories

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry gcw

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals gcw

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media dmn

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents AJR

Cyclone Dana alert: Minister announces 800 cyclone relief shelters ready in Odisha for evacuated residents

cricket India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test scr

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon