15 injured in blast at Ordnance Factory in MP's Jabalpur; chaotic scenes unfold outside hospital (WATCH)

A blast at the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday has left nearly 15 people injured, according to official sources.

A blast at the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday has left nearly 15 people injured, according to official sources. The explosion occurred in the refilling section of the facility, prompting an immediate response from local authorities.

Of the injured, two individuals were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their current condition remains undisclosed.

Authorities are also engaged in a search operation for a person reported missing, who is believed to be trapped under the debris resulting from the explosion. Emergency services are on-site to assess the situation and assist in recovery efforts.

Further details regarding the incident, including the cause of the blast, are still awaited as investigations continue. Local officials are expected to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Latest Videos