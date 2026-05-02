A wedding DJ's loud music killed 140 hens in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The poultry farm owner complained, and the police booked the DJ operator and gave a summons to others to lower the level.

Here's a strange one from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. A wedding procession's DJ music was apparently so loud that it caused 140 chickens at a nearby farm to die. Following this, the police have sent notices to 15 DJ operators in the area.

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The incident happened on the night of April 25. Sabir Ali, who owns a poultry farm in Dariyapur village, says a wedding procession passed by his farm. The DJ system, operated by a man named Kavi Yadav, was blasting music at full volume. Sabir Ali said in his police complaint that the chickens died in one go because of the extremely loud music.

Sabir Ali claims he requested Kavi Yadav to turn the music down, but his plea was ignored. Soon after the procession moved on, he found 140 of his chickens dead in the farm. Vets who looked into it believe the extremely loud sound waves likely gave the chickens a heart attack. This is their initial finding.

Following the incident, the Baldirai police have filed an FIR against the DJ operator, Kavi Yadav. He is facing charges under BNS Section 270 for public nuisance and Section 325 for killing or maiming animals. He will also face action for breaking noise pollution rules.

This case has prompted the police to take action across the district. They have sent notices to 15 other DJ owners with strict new rules. The notice clearly states that sound must be kept within the allowed decibel limit, and there's a complete ban on DJ music after 10 PM. Anyone who breaks these rules will face heavy fines and legal trouble. The police pointed out that high-frequency sound is dangerous for both people and animals. They are now waiting for the chickens' post-mortem report, which they hope will provide more clarity on the case.