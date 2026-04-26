A major fire broke out at an oil extraction facility using old tyres in Sambhal, UP. Firefighters responded swiftly, rushing multiple fire tenders to the site. The blaze is now under control and is being extinguished. No loss of life was reported.

A major fire broke out at an oil extraction facility processing old tyres in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district on Sunday, prompting a swift response from the fire department. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported.

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Fire Under Control, No Casualties

According to Fire Station CO Krishna Kant Ojha, teams acted promptly to contain the situation. "As soon as the information about the fire breaking out in this factory was received, the fire trucks reached the spot. The fire is completely under control and is being extinguished. An investigation into the causes of the fire will be conducted.5 vehicles are currently engaged in extinguishing the fire. The fire will be put out soon. There has been no loss of life," Ojha told ANI.

More details awaited. (ANI)