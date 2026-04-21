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UP Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Likely to Cross 45°C in Multiple Cities Across Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh faces a severe heatwave on April 21, 2026, with temperatures crossing 45°C. IMD issues alerts for Agra and Prayagraj; hot winds and extreme conditions expected across major cities.
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On April 21, 2026, many cities in Uttar Pradesh will face extreme heat. The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for Agra and Prayagraj, making daytime conditions severe. Kanpur, Lucknow, and Noida will have clear skies, but no relief from the heat. With high temperatures, the risk of 'loo' or hot winds remains. The weather department says the mercury will climb even higher in the coming days.
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Agra is set to be the hottest city today, with the maximum temperature hitting 45°C and the minimum at 25°C. Prayagraj's temperature could reach 44°C. Kanpur will likely see 42°C, while Lucknow and Noida are expected to record 41°C. Even nights will offer no relief, with temperatures staying around 24-25°C. This combination increases the risk of heat stress for people.
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The heatwave will likely persist all day in Agra and Prayagraj, with strong 'loo' winds expected. While Kanpur, Lucknow, and Noida have a 'clear sky' forecast, this means direct sunlight will cause temperatures to rise rapidly. The IMD says the mercury could climb by another 1-2 degrees in the next 2-3 days, making the heat feel even more intense.
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Experts advise everyone to take special precautions during this heatwave. Avoid stepping out between 12 PM and 4 PM. You should wear light, loose-fitting clothes, drink plenty of water, and cover your head when in the sun. The elderly, children, and those with illnesses need extra care. If you experience symptoms like dizziness, weakness, or headache, see a doctor immediately.
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According to the weather department, temperatures across UP could rise further in the next 48-72 hours. The mercury in Agra and Prayagraj might cross 45°C, while other cities could see temperatures reach 42-43°C. The heatwave conditions are expected to continue and may even become more severe in some areas. People are advised to keep an eye on weather updates and adjust their daily routines to stay safe.
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