5 5 Image Credit : Getty

According to the weather department, temperatures across UP could rise further in the next 48-72 hours. The mercury in Agra and Prayagraj might cross 45°C, while other cities could see temperatures reach 42-43°C. The heatwave conditions are expected to continue and may even become more severe in some areas. People are advised to keep an eye on weather updates and adjust their daily routines to stay safe.