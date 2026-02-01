The 13th India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR has begun in Missamari, Assam. It involves elite troops from India's Parachute Regiment (SF) and Kyrgyzstan's ILBRIS Special Forces Brigade, focusing on counter-terrorism.

The 13th edition of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR has commenced in Missamari, Assam. Exercise KHANJAR is an annual training event conducted alternatively between India and Kyrgyzstan, the release said.

According to the PRO Defence of Guwahati, the last edition of the exercise was conducted in Kyrgyzstan in March 2025. The Indian Army contingent, comprising 20 personnel, is represented by troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), and the Kyrgyzstan contingent, also comprising equal strength, is represented by ILBRIS Special Forces Brigade.

Aim and Focus of the Exercise

The exercise, scheduled from February 4 to 17, aims to exchange best practices and experiences in Counter Terrorism and Special Forces Operations across urban and mountainous terrain. The exercise will also focus on developing advanced Special Forces skills of sniping, complex building intervention and mountain craft. Exercise KHANJAR will provide an opportunity for both sides to strengthen defence ties while addressing shared concerns about international terrorism and extremism. The exercise reaffirms the commitment of India and Kyrgyzstan towards fostering peace, stability and security in the region.

Enhancing Interoperability

Earlier in a post on X, the ADGPI said that the exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the Special Forces of both nations, with a focus on joint operations in urban warfare and counter-terrorism scenarios under the United Nations mandate. "Exercise KHANJAR-XIII will further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and deepen the enduring military partnership between India and Kyrgyzstan", the post added.

Recap of KHANJAR-XII

The 12th edition of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR-XII took place in Tokmok in March last year.

As previously stated, Elite troops from India's Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyz Scorpion Brigade participated in this intensive training program to enhance interoperability, high-altitude warfare capabilities, and counterterrorism tactics. The statement noted that throughout the exercise, both contingents practised advanced operations such as sniping, complex building intervention, mountain craft, and specialised counter-terrorism drills.

Expanding Bilateral Ties

In recent times, India-Kyrgyz relations have expanded in several areas of bilateral engagement, including defence, security, trade and investment. Both countries also share common concerns on the threat of terrorism, extremism and drug-trafficking, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement.

Important facets of bilateral defence cooperation between India and the Kyrgyz Republic include training Kyrgyz personnel in Indian defence establishments, joint exercises, conduct of exchange programmes and joint research at the Kyrgyz-India Mountain Bio Medical Research Centre (KIMBMRC), Bishkek, MEA further noted. (ANI)