Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, participated in events for the 12th International Day of Yoga. PM Modi led the main event in Kolkata under the theme 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing'.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in yoga sessions in Guwahati on Sunday to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga, joining millions across the country in celebrating the annual event. The yoga session was organised in Guwahati as part of nationwide celebrations of International Yoga Day, which this year is being observed under the theme 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing'. In Mumbai, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also participated in a yoga session on the occasion, highlighting the importance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being. The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of Yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life.

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This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being.

PM Modi Leads Main Event in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led International Day of Yoga 2026 Celebrations at Kolkata's Historic Red Road, also helped participants correct their posture as they performed Yoga during the Common Protocol session.

Participants performed yoga with full enthusiasm and were guided by the instructions from the stage.

'Yoga For All Ages'

Addressing the main national event, PM Modi said the theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," should not be viewed as being limited to senior citizens but should inspire people of all age groups to pursue lifelong wellness.

"When we speak of Yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age doesn't reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20, more energetic at 50 than we were at 30, and more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50," the Prime Minister said.

He said yoga helps keep the body flexible, sustains energy levels, promotes a calm and stress-free life, and aids in preventing lifestyle diseases. Modi added that regular yoga practice encourages individuals to become lifelong learners of their bodies and minds, enabling better self-management and well-being.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" should be seen as relevant for people of all ages and highlighted how yoga has emerged as a unifying force that transcends geographical boundaries and cultural differences, with its growing global acceptance reflecting its universal appeal.

Global Recognition of Yoga

The United Nations had proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. The proposal, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN, was supported by 175 member states. (ANI)