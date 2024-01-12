12 percent of blood bags are produced in Kerala, says minister P Rajeev

The state is also considered as the dental hub of Asia. The minister also stated there is a company in Kerala that manufactures 20,000 heart valves per year.

Thiruvananthapuram: Law Minister P Rajeev said that the Kerala is taking a big leap in terms of industries. Around 12 percent of blood bags are produced in Kerala. The state is also considered as the dental hub of Asia. The minister also stated there is a company in Kerala that manufactures 20,000 heart valves per year.

Meanwhile, Kochi boasts the largest dental lab in Asia, Dent Care Dental Lab Private Limited, which holds the second spot globally. Additionally, Thiruvananthapuram is home to TTK Healthcare Limited, a company in Kerala specializing in the production of 20,000 heart valves.

Over the past 18 months, Kerala has attracted substantial investments, with promises exceeding Rs 10,000 crores through major ventures and an additional Rs 12,000 crores from MSME units, as stated by the Industries Minister. The state is now home to numerous industrial companies such as IBM, Venture, Hitachi, Asco Global, Tristar, Tata Alexey, TCS, Ernst & Young, Vajra Rubber, TTK Healthcare, AVT Biotech, Agape, Rubfila, and more. The minister also highlighted ongoing announcements and implementations of advanced industrial projects deemed suitable for the state.

The minister informed that many awards such as startup ecosystem, best practice in MMME sector, best industrial parks, etc. have come to Kerala recently. The Minister emphasized that if individuals transcend party politics and become ambassadors for Kerala, the state can attract more industrial investments. This, in turn, would create additional employment opportunities and serve as a boost for initiatives like the Make in Kerala project. The call is for collective efforts, irrespective of political affiliations, to promote and enhance the economic prospects of the state.