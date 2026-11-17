Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on senior party leader Azam Khan, alleging that the SP chief was responsible for Khan's imprisonment and accusing him of failing to protect his party colleague during the Samajwadi Party's tenure.

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's post on X, in which the SP chief criticised the BJP government over the alleged injustice against Azam Khan, Rajbhar claimed that the cases against the senior SP leader stemmed from a conspiracy hatched during the previous Samajwadi Party government.

"Azam Khan is in jail because of Akhilesh Yadav. The various misdeeds for which he is currently imprisoned were part of a conspiracy hatched against him during the Samajwadi Party's tenure. No such conspiracy has been orchestrated during the current administration," Rajbhar told ANI.

Referring to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe, he asked, “As for the investigation being conducted by the ED, were these gains made during the BJP’s tenure? In fact, he has been in jail for the entire duration that the BJP has been in power.”

In a post shared on X on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP government over what he described as continuous injustice against Azam Khan, saying that the people of Uttar Pradesh and the country would respond at the appropriate time.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh, and indeed the entire country, will respond in due course to the relentless injustice being meted out to the respected Azam Khan. The oppressive BJP government should remember that power does not remain in anyone's hands forever, and that it is meant to be used for good, not abused. Everyone, everyone understands," Yadav wrote.

The political exchange follows Akhilesh Yadav's meeting with Azam Khan at Rampur District Jail on October 22. The meeting, which lasted around an hour, came ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections and focused on political matters. Azam Khan is facing an ED investigation into alleged money laundering linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Meanwhile, Rajbhar also launched a sharp attack on Akhilesh Yadav through a post on X, mocking his political position and questioning his handling of the Samajwadi Party and its alliance with the Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.