A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district has left people stunned after catching a four-foot-long crocodile herself and carrying it in her arms to forest department officials. The unusual incident occurred after villagers allegedly waited for a rescue team that failed to arrive despite being informed about the reptile.

A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district has left people stunned after catching a four-foot-long crocodile herself and carrying it in her arms to forest department officials. The unusual incident occurred after villagers allegedly waited for a rescue team that failed to arrive despite being informed about the reptile.

The incident took place in Sunpur Ghana village, under the jurisdiction of Khamaria police station. Farmer Lakpat Yadav and his wife spotted a crocodile in a pond on their farmland, triggering concern among residents. The presence of the dangerous reptile in the village pond raised fears about the safety of people living nearby.

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Concerned about the situation, Yadav alerted the forest department and requested officials to send a team to capture the crocodile. However, according to reports, nobody arrived at the spot to handle the rescue operation.

With no immediate assistance forthcoming, the couple decided to take matters into their own hands. They laid a net in the pond and managed to trap the four-foot-long crocodile.

What happened next made the incident even more startling. After catching the reptile, Yadav's wife picked it up in her arms and carried it to forest department personnel. She subsequently handed the crocodile over to the officials.

The incident has raised questions about the forest department's response to wildlife rescue calls. Villagers reportedly expressed frustration over the lack of timely assistance, claiming they were left with no choice but to risk their own safety to deal with the situation.

However, the incident has also highlighted the dangers of attempting to capture wild animals without professional training. Crocodiles are dangerous reptiles capable of causing serious injuries, even when restrained. Wildlife rescue operations require trained personnel and specialised equipment.

Although the couple managed to capture the crocodile, experts advise against attempting such actions independently. Residents who spot dangerous wildlife should alert the relevant authorities and wait for trained rescue teams rather than putting themselves at risk.

The unusual incident has brought attention to both the challenges of wildlife rescue in villages and the importance of timely intervention by forest officials.