'Would never take such inhuman step': YesMadam says 'no one was fired', posts were planned on stress survey

YesMadam, a at-home salon service start-up, found itself on the receiving end of the internet after it reportedly fired its employees who said they experienced “significant stress” due to workload in a survey that the company conducted itself.

Amid the backlash, the company has now issued a statement clarifying that 'no one was fired' and that it would never take such an inhuman step.

"We sincerely apologize for any distress caused by recent social media posts suggesting we dismissed employees for being stressed. Let us be clear: We would never take such an inhuman step. Our team is like a family and their dedication, hard work and passion are the foundation of all our successes," the company's statement read.

"The social media posts were a planned effort to highlight the serious issue of workplace stress. And to those who shared angry comments, or voiced strong opinions, we say Thank You. When people speak up, it shows they care- and care is at heart of our business," it added.

The beauty service company further gave pointers to clarify no employees were fired. Instead, they were given a break to reset.

"They weren't fired, they were given break to reset. They weren't let go; they were encouraged to release their stress. They weren't laid off, they were offered a chance to relax. They were sacked, they were urged to rest and recharge," it wrote.

YesMadam layoffs?

A viral email claimed that YesMadam laid off its employees after they revealed in an internal survey that they were under extreme stress. The news sparked widespread outrage on social media, especially LinkedIn, where professionals were stunned to see the company using a survey to conduct a mass layoff.

A screenshot of an email from the company’s Human Resources department manager announcing the decision went viral on social media.

The email, reportedly sent by the HR manager, revealed that the Delhi-NCR-based company had conducted the survey to assess employee stress levels. The results led to an unexpected decision – "parting ways" with those who experienced “major stress.”

The email’s blunt tone and the decision to fire stressed employees instead of addressing their concerns drew massive backlash online.

In the middle of the controversy, shopping and delivery app magicpin launched a new campaign on LinkedIn inviting laid off employees to join the company. "This campaign was executed without any stress," wrote Madhav Sharma, Creative Director at magicpin, while sharing the ad.

