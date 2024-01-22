'With Pran Pratishtha, Ram Rajya will begin... Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das said that with the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple, India will witness Ram Rajya henceforth. The consecration ceremony will take place today (Jan 22).

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday said that Ram Rajya will begin with the Pran Pratishtha and all the inequalities will cease in the country.

    Speaking to national media ANI, Acharya Satyendra Das said, "From today, Ram Rajya will begin with Pran Pratishtha. All the inequalities will be over. Everyone will behave with love. From Ayodhya, the change that will come to the entire country and it will be very beautiful. And everyone will live in harmony. We will live with goodwill. Lord Ram's blessing will fall on everyone."

    "...Everything is happening very well. What Ram Bhakts wanted, is getting fulfilled today...As soon as Ram Lalla is seated...all difficulties will end..." he added, as quoted by ANI. 

    Ayodhya will make history on Monday at the Ram Temple when the eagerly awaited Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla takes place.

    On this day, January 22, Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, is the scheduled date of Ram Lalla's "Pran Pratistha."

    The day will start with a morning puja followed by the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra', which is expected to start around 12.30 pm and end at 1 pm.

    Among the distinguished guests at the event will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

    At the time of Aarti at Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Pran Pratishtha day, thirty artists will perform on various Indian musical instruments on the temple premises, while army helicopters will drop flowers on Ayodhya, according to temple authorities. Members of every significant spiritual and religious group in the nation will be present at the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Attendees for the ceremony will come from all areas of life, including representatives of several native communities. The prime minister will commemorate the event by speaking to this esteemed group.
     

