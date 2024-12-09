'Will we sit & have lollipop?': Mamata Banerjee hits out at Bangladeshi leader's 'occupy Bengal' claim (WATCH)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a dig at Bangladeshi politicians, who recently made remarks claiming rights over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a dig at Bangladeshi politicians, who recently made remarks claiming rights over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha. Banerjee said whether the neighbouring country thinks Indians "would have lollipop" when external forces attempt to occupy Indian territories.

Banerjee spoke about the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, urging all communities in the state to maintain peace and avoid any provocation.

Addressing the West Bengal state Assembly, Banerjee reacted sharply to a recent remark by a leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) that the country has legitimate rights over Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha.

"Are we Indians going to sit and have lollipops when external forces try to occupy our lands?" she quipped. Banerjee also advised everyone to stay calm and not to get provoked by statements made in Bangladesh. "Stay calm, stay healthy, and have peace of mind," she added.

A BNP leader had recently said at a Dhaka gathering that Bangladesh holds legitimate claims over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

In our state, even imams have condemned the comments and attacks on minorities in Bangladesh," Banerjee said. "The same blood flows in the veins of Hindus and Muslims and all other communities. We must all work together to ensure nothing is done to aggravate the situation in West Bengal," she added.

"West Bengal is the first state in the country where people irrespective of caste, creed or community staged collective protest against the situation in Bangladesh," the CM said.

She cautioned all parties, including political opponents and media organisations, to exercise responsibility when discussing developments in the neighbouring nation.

Comparing the situation with Uttar Pradesh, she said, "West Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh that we will ban your telecast. But act responsibly in the interest of West Bengal and its people. If trouble breaks out here, will it not affect you? Similarly, if the situation worsens in Bangladesh, it will affect our relatives and friends there. Hence please maintain restraint while commenting on the situation."

