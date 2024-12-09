'Will we sit & have lollipop?': Mamata Banerjee hits out at Bangladeshi leader's 'occupy Bengal' claim (WATCH)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a dig at Bangladeshi politicians, who recently made remarks claiming rights over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

'Will we sit & have lollipop?': Mamata Banerjee hits out at Bangladeshi leader's 'occupy Bengal' claim (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 6:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a dig at Bangladeshi politicians, who recently made remarks claiming rights over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha. Banerjee said whether the neighbouring country thinks Indians "would have lollipop" when external forces attempt to occupy Indian territories. 

Banerjee spoke about the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, urging all communities in the state to maintain peace and avoid any provocation.

Addressing the West Bengal state Assembly, Banerjee reacted sharply to a recent remark by a leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) that the country has legitimate rights over Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha.

"Are we Indians going to sit and have lollipops when external forces try to occupy our lands?" she quipped. Banerjee also advised everyone to stay calm and not to get provoked by statements made in Bangladesh. "Stay calm, stay healthy, and have peace of mind," she added.

Also read: PM Modi to respond to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha on December 14: Report

A BNP leader had recently said at a Dhaka gathering that Bangladesh holds legitimate claims over Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

In our state, even imams have condemned the comments and attacks on minorities in Bangladesh," Banerjee said. "The same blood flows in the veins of Hindus and Muslims and all other communities. We must all work together to ensure nothing is done to aggravate the situation in West Bengal," she added.

"West Bengal is the first state in the country where people irrespective of caste, creed or community staged collective protest against the situation in Bangladesh," the CM said.

She cautioned all parties, including political opponents and media organisations, to exercise responsibility when discussing developments in the neighbouring nation.

Comparing the situation with Uttar Pradesh, she said, "West Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh that we will ban your telecast. But act responsibly in the interest of West Bengal and its people. If trouble breaks out here, will it not affect you? Similarly, if the situation worsens in Bangladesh, it will affect our relatives and friends there. Hence please maintain restraint while commenting on the situation."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Woman claims her mother was robbed on IndiGo flight & crew did nothing, airline responds; see VIRAL post shk

Woman claims her mother was robbed on IndiGo flight & crew did nothing, airline responds; see VIRAL post

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Centre for delaying Wayanad disaster relief & misleading public dmn

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Centre for delaying Wayanad disaster relief & misleading public

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra takes over as RBI Governor; all you need to know AJR

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra takes over as RBI Governor; all you need to know

INDIA bloc to move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dmn

INDIA bloc to move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

BREAKING: PM Modi to respond to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha on December 14 shk

PM Modi to respond to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha on December 14: Report

Recent Stories

AMD Stock Drops Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade Amid Nvidia, Marvell Competition: Retail Sees Opportunity

AMD Stock Drops Pre-Market On BofA Downgrade Amid Nvidia, Marvell Competition: Retail Sees Opportunity

Rivian Stock Jumps After Benchmark’s ‘Buy’ Rating, 38% Upside View: Retail Holds Back Optimism

Rivian Stock Jumps After Benchmark’s ‘Buy’ Rating, 38% Upside View: Retail Holds Back Optimism

Gautam Adani to Birla to Mahindra- Top 5 vegetarian Indian businessman RBA

Gautam Adani to Birla to Mahindra- Top 5 vegetarian businessman

December car purchase: 7 reasons to avoid buying car THIS month dmn

December car purchase: 7 reasons to avoid buying car THIS month

BP Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Deal With JERA To Combine Offshore Wind Business: Retail Sentiment Surges

BP Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Deal With JERA To Combine Offshore Wind Business: Retail Sentiment Surges

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon