'UDF's rule was a tragedy in Kerala': CM Pinarayi Vijayan hits out at Opposition

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hit out at the Opposition who surrounded the Secretariat and protested against the state government amid the second-anniversary celebration of the government.

The Chief Minister began his remarks by condemning politics, saying it was tragic that the United Democratic Front (UDF) was in power in Kerala. In addition, he noted that Kerala has regressed under the UDF in every area.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the UDF are both opposed to the state government, he declared. "Today, the UDF protested by encircling and blocking the Secretariat to voice its disapproval. The UDF is spreading false information against the state government," he said.

"The right-wing media is helping the Opposition in this effort. So far, we have observed this. By utilising the Central administration in a unique way to criticize the state government, the BJP has committed an offence. Kerala was in a hopeless position prior to the Left gaining power in 2016. Statewide corruption was rife," the Chief Minister said.

"This scenario was created by the UDF. And that UDF is raising allegations against the state government. The actual tragedy in Kerala happened during the UDF rule. The populace removed them from power," he alleged.

The Chief Minister also stated that the LDF government has not only settled the pension arrears but also increased them.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kerala is the least corrupt state in the country. "The state government is taking action regardless of who is wrong. Contracts are awarded to the lowest bidders in the tendering process for the projects. Did anyone complain that it wasn't? The forces defaming Kerala should realize the reality. It is your credibility that is crumbling. It is true that the state government does not have enough money to implement the projects. That's why Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was revived," he said.

Earlier today, the Opposition organized protests near the Secretariat, claiming that the public was subject to misgovernance, violence, corruption, and inflation. This caused traffic disruptions throughout the state capital.

The protest saw the participation of Opposition leader VD Satheesan, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty.

By 7 am on Saturday, the UDF workers in Thiruvananthapuram had surrounded all of the secretariat's gates. Workers then arrived at the protest location from Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

On the other hand, the BJP has declared a day and night protest at the martyr's column in Palayam on Saturday.

