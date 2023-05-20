Kerala: LDF unveils 'Real Kerala Story' advertisement on second anniversary of govt; Check

The LDF government in Kerala which will celebrate two years in office on Saturday, released an advertisement using the title of the controversial movie "The Kerala Story" to claim that the state was commemorating "The Real Kerala Story" of social harmony and progressive values under its rule.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, which will celebrate two years in office on Saturday, released an advertisement using the title of the controversial movie "The Kerala Story" to claim that the state was commemorating "The Real Kerala Story" of social harmony and progressive values under its rule.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed in a tweet that by embracing social justice, his government promotes sustainable development that empowers everyone.

"On Kerala Government's second anniversary, we celebrate the #RealKeralaStory, where dreams flourish and humanity thrives," the CM tweeted.



The Hindi film, released across the country recently, had faced charges of depicting Kerala in poor light.

In the "Real Kerala Story" advertisement, the government describes Kerala as a "jewel in India's crown" and a "beacon of progressive ideals."



The advertisement includes CM Vijayan's image with that of individuals who represent many facets of society, such as farmers, health care workers, transgender people, and others.



In an apparent way of rejecting the allegations raised by its critics, the government, in the advertisement, also claimed that compassion and social justice drive policies of the Left government that empower marginalized communities and foster equal opportunities for all.



Various achievements of the government in the last two years have been listed out in the colourful full-page advertisement which also claimed that the southern state has emerged as an exemplar of "people-centric progress" and a "unique model of inclusive development."



It says that Kerala has made remarkable achievements under the Left regime in the areas of sustainable development, innovations, healthcare, tourism and so on, he said pointing out various national index in this regard and recognitions.



"Kerala shines as a beacon of progressive ideals, where every voice matters and the spirit of unity paves the way for a brighter future," it said.



Meanwhile, various programmes are being organised across the state on Saturday to mark the second anniversary of the Vijayan government.



However, the opposition launched intense protests against the alleged misrule and corruption under the Left government. Hundreds of party workers of the opposition Congress-led UDF laid siege to the state Secretariat here on the anniversary day.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also organised various protest programmes against the Marxist party regime on its second anniversary day.

