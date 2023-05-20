Kerala: Opposition stages massive protest amid LDF govt's second anniversary celebration of second term; Read

The UDF workers organized protests near the Secretariat, claiming that the public was subject to misgovernance, violence, corruption, and inflation. This caused traffic disruptions throughout Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram: The United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a massive protest in the state's capital on Saturday on the occasion of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government's celebration of the second anniversary of the consecutive second term in Kerala.

The UDF workers organized protests near the Secretariat, claiming that the public was subject to misgovernance, violence, corruption, and inflation. This caused traffic disruptions throughout the state capital.

The protest saw the participation of Opposition leader VD Satheesan, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty.

UDF will present a charge sheet against the government to the public as part of the agitation when the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is prepared to present its progress report on governance. The UDF staged a protest in front of the three gates of the secretariat.

By 7 am on Saturday, the UDF workers in Thiruvananthapuram had surrounded all of the secretariat's gates. Workers then arrived at the protest location from Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared a day and night protest at the martyr's column in Palayam on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the progress report of his government at an event on Saturday evening as part of the second-anniversary celebration.

