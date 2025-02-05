'Today is the day to defeat politics of lies, hatred...' Kejriwal seeks higher voter turnout in Delhi polls

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal urged Delhi voters to actively participate in the high-stakes Assembly elections, emphasizing that their vote is not just about pressing a button but shaping a "respectable life" for every family.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (Feb 05) urged the Delhi voters to cast their votes in high-stakes Delhi assembly polls, stating that their vote is not just a matter of pressing a button, rather it's an opportunity for a "respectable life" for every family in the national capital.

Urging the voters, the former Delhi Chief Minister stated that today is the day to defeat politics of "lies, hatred and fear" and make "truth, development and honesty" win.

Taking to a social media post on X, Kejriwal said, "Dear Delhiites, today is the day to vote. Your vote is not just a button, it is the foundation of your children's bright future. It is an opportunity to provide good schools, excellent hospitals and a respectable life to every family."

Today we have to defeat the politics of lies, hatred and fear and make truth, development and honesty win. Vote yourself and also inspire your family, friends and neighbours. Hooliganism will lose, Delhi will win," the social media post added.

Meanwhile, polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.

Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Hotly contested constituencies include New Delhi, Jangpura, Kalkaji, Ohkla, Mustafabad, Bijwasan, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj, etc.

AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms 'achievements'.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) up against BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

Jangpura sees a contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia, Congress's Farhad Suri, and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

A total of 699 candidates are in the electoral fray on the 70 assembly constituency seats of the national capital.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

