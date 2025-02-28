"Think about men": Agra IT employee commits suicide, blames wife in emotional final video (WATCH)

An IT employee in Agra was found dead, leaving behind a video accusing his wife of infidelity and pleading for men's rights. His wife denies the allegations, citing his alcohol addiction and abusive behavior, sparking a police investigation and family conflict.

An IT firm employee was found dead in his Agra home on February 24, with police investigations revealing a complex web of domestic strife, allegations of infidelity, and a cry for help. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Manav Sharma.

Before ending his life, Sharma recorded an emotional video, which has since been recovered from his mobile phone. In the video, he accuses his wife of having an affair, breaks down in tears, and pleads with authorities to "think about men." He also warns that if laws do not protect men, "there will be no man left to be accused."

Pointing to cut marks on his wrist, he also said he had a history of suicide a attempts was always a 'quitter'. Manav can be seen with a shawl around his neck and the video can be disturbing for some individuals.

Wife denies allegations

Sharma's wife has denied all allegations, claiming that her husband struggled with alcohol addiction and had self-harmed several times before. She alleged that he would assault her after drinking and that she had informed his parents about his behaviour, but they ignored her pleas.

Sharma's father has filed a police complaint, blaming his daughter-in-law for his son's death. However, the wife has countered that her in-laws were aware of her husband's struggles but did nothing to help.

When asked about allegations of infidelity, the woman said it was before marriage.

“That was all before our marriage. Nothing happened after I married him,” she claimed.



Investigations ongoing

The Agra police have launched an investigation into the incident, but no arrests have been made yet. The police have confirmed that Sharma's mobile phone was locked, but his sister knew the password, which led to the recovery of the video.

The incident has drawn comparisons to a recent case in Bengaluru, where an IT engineer died by suicide amid similar circumstances.

