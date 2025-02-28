Over 50 workers feared trapped as avalanche hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli, rescue ops on

At least 57 workers are reportedly buried in an avalanche that hit Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Friday.

As many as 57 workers are reportedly buried in an avalanche that hit Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Friday. The rescue efforts are underway. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district administration, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) teams are on the spot.

Out of these workers, 10 workers have been rescued and sent to the army camp near Mana in critical condition.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rain (up to 20 cm) over Uttarakhand till late night of February 28.

Police Headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne told news agency ANI, "A massive avalanche has occurred near the Border Roads Organisation camp in the border area of ​​Mana in which 57 workers engaged in road construction have been trapped. Out of these workers, 10 workers have been rescued and sent to the army camp near Mana in critical condition."

Meanwhile, BRO (Border Roads Organisation) Executive Engineer CR Meena said that 57 workers were present at the spot. Three to four ambulances have also been sent, but due to heavy snowfall, the rescue team is facing difficulties in reaching there.

The 9th Brigade of the Garhwal Army and BRO are spearheading the rescue efforts.

Regarding the weather conditions, DM Sandeep Tiwari said, "According to the Meteorological Department, the orange alert we received indicates heavy rain and snowfall occurring in the district. The higher altitude areas such as Badrinath Dham, Hanumanchatti, Malari area, and Auli are experiencing heavy snowfall, while other tehsils are experiencing continuous rainfall..."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Sad news was received about many workers being buried under avalanche during the construction work being carried out by BRO near Mana village in Chamoli district. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by ITBP, BRO and other rescue teams. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for the safety of all the labour brothers."

