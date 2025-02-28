'What is that?!' Bengaluru man's smooth ride on electric unicycle fuels hilarious reactions online (WATCH)

A Bengaluru man was spotted riding an electric unicycle on Outer Ring Road, triggering a viral Reddit debate. While some admired its efficiency, others joked about safety risks, roadkill comparisons, and potential traffic fines.

'What is that?!' Bengaluru man's smooth ride on an electric unicycle fuels hilarious reactions online (WATCH) ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 2:33 PM IST

Bengaluru’s infamous Outer Ring Road, known for its never-ending traffic, witnessed an unusual sight recently—a man gliding past vehicles on a self-balancing electric unicycle. A Reddit user shared the video with the caption, "What is this guy riding on Outer Ring Road—loved it! Has anyone else seen it?" sparking a heated mix of admiration, humor, and safety concerns in the comments.

While some users were fascinated by the futuristic mobility option, others took a more skeptical (and hilarious) approach. "Wonder how he’ll save himself if dogs chase him?" asked one, while another quipped, "In India, it’s called roadkill." A few went a step further: "That’s what you ride before the ambulance reaches you," and "Traffic police be like—₹1000 fine for wheeling on the highway."

'What is that?!' Bengaluru man's smooth ride on an electric unicycle fuels hilarious reactions online (WATCH) ddr

Among the jokes, a serious discussion emerged about the potential of electric unicycles in India. One Redditor even shared a past startup idea to introduce these as a solution for Bengaluru’s traffic, highlighting key challenges: a steep learning curve, lack of servicing, and high risk of injury.

While personal electric mobility solutions are gaining popularity abroad, their practicality on Indian roads—packed with potholes, erratic traffic, and street dogs—remains questionable.

Whether the unicycle becomes a mainstream mode of transport or just another viral curiosity, one thing is certain—Bengaluru never fails to surprise.

