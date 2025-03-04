'There’s something called India?': Korean taxi driver refuses to believe India exists, convo goes viral| WATCH

A video featuring a conversation between an Indian woman and her South Korean taxi driver who struggled to believe that she came from India has gone viral on social media.

A video featuring a conversation between an Indian woman and her South Korean taxi driver who struggled to believe that she came from India has gone viral on social media.

Piyusha Patil, a fashion and beauty content creator, based in South Korea's Seoul shared the video on Instagram of her bizarre interaction with a Korean taxi driver who refused to believe that a country named India exists.

Patil even joked that there is "Always that taxi ajusshi(uncle) in korea" who asks bizarre questions. She said she often has the "wildest conversations" in a taxis but decided to record this one.

The video begins with the cabbie asking Patil in Korean where she was from. She responded she was from India, but the driver said he had no idea where that was. Patil then explained India was close to China and Pakistan.

The cab driver tried to correct her by saying, "Indonesia?" She laughed at his response and said, "No, India or Indo."

"There is something called India. What is the population?" he asks, not believing that the country exists.

To the taxi driver's surprise, she replies that India is the most populated country in the world. "Even more than China," she adds, drawing a surprised shriek from the driver.

"China has 1.3 billion people," he counters but she adds that India's population is higher.

"Then it must be India," he replies in Korean, finally realising the country she was talking about.

He then goes on to ask her why she was in South Korea and whether she studied at an Indian or Korean univeristy.

The content creator said she was in Korea to study at Ewha Womans University, to which the driver exclaimed, "Wow best" in Korean.

Also read: Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 rocks Tibet, no casualties; 2nd in a week

Latest Videos