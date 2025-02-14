'MEGA' partnership: Key takeaways from PM Modi's US visit aimed to 'Make India-America Great Again'

PM Modi's US visit strengthened India-US ties, introducing 'MAGA + MIGA = MEGA' to symbolize economic and defense collaboration. Key agreements in trade, energy, and geopolitics reinforced the partnership, aligning with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to the United States, where he held discussions with President Donald Trump. Highlighting the deepening strategic and economic ties between India and the US, he introduced the concept of 'MAGA + MIGA = MEGA.'

Inspired by Trump's 'MAGA' (Make America Great Again) slogan, PM Modi coined 'MIGA' (Make India Great Again) to represent India's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047. Beyond trade, the visit resulted in key agreements in defense, energy, and geopolitical cooperation, further strengthening the India-US partnership. Here are key takeaways from the high-level talks between the two prominent global leaders:

$500 billion trade target set for 2030

A major highlight of the visit was the decision to aim for a $500 billion bilateral trade target by 2030. PM Modi emphasized that both nations were committed to joint development, production, and technology transfer. “The people of America know President Trump’s motto — MAGA, Make America Great Again. Similarly, India is working towards Viksit Bharat 2047, which translates to MIGA-Make India Great Again,” he said. This, he stated, paves the way for a “MEGA partnership for prosperity.”

Defense boost: US to sell F-35 jets to India

In a landmark move, President Trump announced the sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to India. The decision places India among a select group of nations operating the fifth-generation aircraft. Trump stated, "We are increasing military sales to India by billions of dollars and paving the way for India to acquire F-35 fighters."

Energy sector expansion: India to purchase $25 billion in US energy

India is set to significantly expand its energy trade with the US, with purchases expected to rise to $25 billion in the near future. “Last year, we purchased about $15 billion in US energy. This figure is likely to go up as both nations work towards balancing the trade deficit,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

US approves extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana

Another key outcome of the visit was the US administration’s approval of the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. "Today, I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters of the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India," President Trump said.

US offers to mediate in India-China border dispute

Addressing the ongoing India-China border tensions, President Trump expressed willingness to mediate. “I see the skirmishes on the border, and they are quite vicious. If I could be of help, I’d love to assist because this should be stopped,” he stated. However, India has traditionally maintained that such disputes must be resolved bilaterally.

Reciprocal tariffs: Trump stands firm

While trade agreements were a key focus, Trump made it clear that his administration would follow a “reciprocal approach” on tariffs. “If India or any other country has low tariffs, we will match them. Whatever India charges us, we will charge them,” he said, reinforcing his firm stance on trade policies.

PM Modi addresses illegal immigration issue

The issue of illegal immigration was also a key discussion point. PM Modi reiterated India's stance, stating, "Those verified as Indian citizens and living unlawfully in the US will be taken back. However, the larger issue extends beyond deportation to human traffickers who mislead people with false promises."

PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war: 'India is on the side of peace'

PM Modi reaffirmed India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war, rejecting claims of neutrality. "Many believe India is neutral, but I want to make it clear: India is on the side of peace. I have been in close contact with both Russia and Ukraine, and I believe the solution to war cannot be found on the battlefield but at the negotiating table," he said. He also praised President Trump's diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

BRICS 'dead' due to US tariff threat, says Trump

President Trump also reiterated his stance on the BRICS economic alliance, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. "BRICS was put together for a bad purpose. The moment I mentioned imposing a 100% tariff if they played with the US dollar, BRICS effectively died,” he claimed.

New initiative: Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA)

India and US have launched the Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA) to strengthen defense cooperation and industry partnerships. This initiative aims to enhance the production of autonomous systems, particularly in the field of underwater domain awareness, fostering next-generation defense and technological collaboration.

According to a joint statement issued after PM Modi's meeting with President Trump, ASIA is a key component of the US-India Roadmap for Defence Industrial Cooperation, focusing on autonomous systems.

As part of this initiative, a new partnership between Anduril Industries and Mahindra Group has been announced to advance autonomous technologies. Additionally, L3 Harris and Bharat Electronics will collaborate on the co-development of active towed array systems, further strengthening defense ties between the two nations.

Hugs, handshakes, and Trump's gift to Modi

The visit also had its share of warm moments, with PM Modi and President Trump exchanging hugs and handshakes at the White House. Trump gifted Modi a book titled Our Journey Together, which featured key moments from Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump events. The book, signed by Trump, carried a message: "Mr. Prime Minister, you are great."

PM Modi's visit reinforced the strategic and economic partnership between India and the US. With defense collaborations, energy trade expansion, and a push for a $500 billion trade milestone, both nations signaled a commitment to deepening their alliance in the coming years.

