Politics over Trump's Tahawwur Rana extradition announcement: Congress cites UPA's role, BJP applauds PM Modi

Congress and BJP engage in a political tussle over credit for Tahawwur Rana's extradition after Trump's announcement during PM Modi's US visit.

Hours after US President Donald Trump announced the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India, the Congress party stepped in to highlight the previous UPA government's efforts in securing justice for the victims of the deadly attacks. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera pointed out that it was the UPA government that had formally requested Rana's extradition back in 2011 under the India-US Extradition Treaty of 1997.

During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Trump stated, "I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice."

The high-profile announcement was seen as a significant diplomatic win for India, but Congress was quick to remind the public that the groundwork for Rana's extradition was laid during the UPA rule.

Congress highlights UPA’s role in seeking Rana’s extradition

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Congress leader Pawan Khera stated, "On June 10, 2011, the UPA government formally requested the US to extradite both David Headley and Tahawwur Rana under the India-US Extradition Treaty (1997)." Khera further emphasized that the then UPA government had exhibited unwavering commitment in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks through diplomatic and legal efforts.

"The UPA government, during their rule, exhibited staunch commitment in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Through persistent legal, diplomatic, and investigative efforts, the UPA made significant strides in ensuring that conspirators like Tahawwur Rana were held accountable," he said.

Khera also shared a timeline of actions taken by the Indian government under the UPA rule:

"Late December 2008, early 2009: Indian investigative agencies identified Tahawwur Rana as an associate of David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American who helped plan the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

December 24, 2011: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's counter-terrorism agency, filed a chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana, David Coleman Headley, and eight others in connection with the 26/11 attacks.

June 10, 2011: The UPA government formally requested the US to extradite both David Headley and Tahawwur Rana under the India-US Extradition Treaty (1997).

June 10, 2011: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) formally requested Rana’s extradition to India.

December 15, 2012: External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid wrote to US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton requesting the extradition of David Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

India cited Headley’s statements in a Chicago court of May 23, 2011, where he admitted that Rana was aware of and supported the Mumbai attack plot.

2011, 2012: Indian agencies worked closely with US officials, including the FBI, to exchange evidence, statements, and other materials related to the case.

Early 2012: The NIA prepared an extensive legal brief detailing Rana’s alleged role and how his actions fell under India’s anti-terror laws, even if US law had different interpretations.

2012, 2013: The Indian government continued diplomatic discussions with the US, emphasizing the need for extradition as a matter of justice for the 26/11 victims."

Diplomatic win for PM Modi

The Modi government has been vocal about its commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring that the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks face justice. The extradition of Rana will be seen as a significant diplomatic success under Modi’s leadership.

BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan said, "The extradition approval definitively demonstrates PM Narendra Modi's determined and robust policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.There is a sharp difference between PM Narendra Modi's strong commitment to national security and the weak approach of earlier erstwhile Congress governments, as we saw during the dastardly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. In 2024, during the Lok Sabha elections, the then LoP of Maharashtra assembly (Vijay Wadettiwar) said that the ATS chief Hemant Karkare was not killed by the terrorist Ajmal Kasab."

"The global situation has changed ever since PM Narendra Modi has assumed power. The US has now agreed to extradite a terrorist to India. This is historical and perfect example of the abilities of PM Narendra Modi," said BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis too lauded PM Modi for this big win stating, "The US has agreed to the extradition of the mastermind behind planning the 26/11 attacks, Tahawwur Rana. I thank PM Modi for this.Previously, we did an online investigation, which proved Pakistan's hand behind the attack. He was under America's protection, and they were not ready to extradite him. After PM Modi's efforts, President Trump has agreed to it. I consider this as a very important event."

BJP leader Tarun Chugh added, "This is a big strategic and diplomatic success for India under the leadership of PM Modi. Bringing the accused of the Mumbai attack to India and taking stringent actions against them is a big step. The whole world is witnessing India's strict policy and zero tolerance towards terrorism under the leadership of PM Modi."

Background on the 26/11 Attacks and Rana’s Role

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani-origin businessman, was convicted for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreigners, while injuring over 300 others. His co-conspirator, David Headley, pleaded guilty and cooperated against him in the US courts. The latest development marks a major step in bringing the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks to justice, though the political tug-of-war over credit between the BJP and Congress is likely to continue.

Latest Videos