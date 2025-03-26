user
IPL 2025, PBKS vs GT: Rashid Khan dethrones top-gun Jasprit Bumrah to become third-fastest to 150 IPL wickets

Rashid Khan surpasses Jasprit Bumrah to become the third-fastest bowler to 150 IPL wickets but endures a tough outing in Gujarat Titans' loss to Punjab Kings.

Mar 26, 2025

Afghanistan's premier spinner, Rashid Khan, broke India's prime pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's record to become the third-fastest to reach 150 Indian Premier League (IPL) wickets.

Rashid achieved the momentous feat during the Gujarat Titans season opener against Punjab Kings. He had a sole scalp to show for his name in Titan's narrow 11-run defeat, but it was enough to take him past Bumrah and become the third-fastest to reach 150 scalps in the cash-rich league.

Rashid boasts 150 wickets in 122 matches, his staggering tally only bettered by Yuzvendra Chahal (118) and Lasith Malinga (105). Rashid landed at the 150-wicket mark in two matches fewer than Bumrah's 124.

Also read: IPL 2025: Shashank Singh reveals Shreyas Iyer's selfless captaincy in PBKS' thrilling win over GT

The Afghanistan ball tweaker's effectiveness with the ball reflects when one ventures beyond the wicket-taking realm. Only Malinga (19.79 vs 22.00) has a better average, while Sunil Narine (6.73 vs 6.83) is the only player to have a better economy than Rashid in the illustrious list of wicket-takers.

The 26-year-old ball tweaker has thrived in the cash-rich league by effectively implementing his legbreak googly. However, Rashid was exposed by the Punjab Kings on a placid batting strip in Ahmedabad.

Unlike his economical nature, Rashid perished and handsomely leaked runs in his four-over spell. He gave away 48 runs at an economy of 12.00 and returned with the sole scalp of debutant Priyansh Arya.

In the first innings, the Kings were cruising after the powerplay, handsomely scoring runs at a 12-plus run rate. The home side needed a breakthrough, and skipper Shubman Gill brought out his ace up the sleeve, Rashid.

Also read: IPL 2025: Ganguly hails Shreyas Iyer as 'most improved batsman' after PBKS captain's heroics against GT

With a tossed-up delivery, lacking bounce and turn, he lured Priyansh to get carried away with his shot. Priyansh gave away a massive top edge, the ball lobbed in the air, and Sai Sudharsan completed a comfortable catch to send the batter back to the dressing room with a rapid 47(23).

Priyansh's scalp was the only shining moment for Rashid. For the rest of the night, Rashid was bashed all over the park as PBKS raced to 243/5. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer starred with his blistering 97* while Shashank Singh applied the finishing touches with a scoring 44*.

In reply, GT found some momentum in their home den, but the target proved to be 11 runs too much for them.

