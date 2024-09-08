"Submit NRC application number to get Aadhaar card...": Assam CM Himanta Sarma makes big announcement

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma introduces new requirement for Aadhaar card applicants to curb illegal immigration. New applicants must provide NRC application receipt number. Move comes after discrepancies found in Aadhaar applications, with numbers exceeding population in 4 districts.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has introduced a new requirement for Aadhaar card applicants in the state, aiming to curb illegal immigration. As of now, new applicants must provide their National Register of Citizens (NRC) application receipt number to obtain an Aadhaar card. This move comes after discrepancies were found in Aadhaar card applications, with numbers exceeding the state's population in at least four districts.

Also Read: Amit Shah promises to restore J&K statehood post elections, slams Congress, NC

Sarma expressed concern over the surge in Aadhaar applications, stating that it indicates the presence of "doubtful citizens." To address this, the state will implement a stricter process for issuing new Aadhaar cards, making it more challenging for individuals to obtain one.

The Chief Minister highlighted irregularities in certain districts, particularly Dhubri, where Aadhaar cards issued surpassed the local population. He suggested that some individuals may have obtained Aadhaar cards fraudulently.

A formal notification is expected within 10 days, after which the new regulation will come into effect. However, tea garden areas will be exempt from this requirement. Additionally, individuals who had their biometrics locked during the NRC process (approximately 9.55 lakh people) will not need to submit an NRC application receipt to obtain an Aadhaar card.

Sarma reaffirmed his government's commitment to identifying and addressing illegal immigration in the state. He mentioned that several individuals from Bangladesh had been apprehended and handed over to authorities in recent months.

Also Read: Pune: Drunk driver rams truck into hotel after being denied food; video goes viral (WATCH)

Latest Videos