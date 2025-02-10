"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments

New Delhi [India] , February 10 (ANI): Bhartiya Influencers Association general secretary Neelkant Bakshi has strongly condemned comments of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, on a reality comedy show terming them "disgustingly vulgar" and "beyond any shreds of decency".

In a post on X, Neelkant Bakshi said he is disturbed over the comments and Allahbadia has "shown his true colors".

"A social media influencer, @BeerBicepsGuy has shown his true colors by his disgustingly vulgar comments on a comedy show which is popular on Social Media, in the garb of freedom of speech. This is beyond any shreds of decency. As the general secretary of Bhartiya Influencers Association, I am disturbed and strongly condemn his comments," Bakshi said.



The "offensive" remarks of Allahbadia, during the YouTube episode of the show 'India's got Latent' have drawn widespread criticism.

Following the outrage, Allahbadia on Monday apologized for his " remarks, terming them "inappropriate" and "insensitive".

Allahbadia shared a one-minute video on his X account apologising for his comments on the show. "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's got latent. I'm sorry," he wrote.

A formal complaint was filed against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show 'India's Got Latent' after controversial and offensive remarks made on the show.

Allahbadia said in his apology that "comedy is not his forte" and that "it wasn't cool."

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry. Obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context, justification, or reasoning behind what happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. It wasn't cool on my part," he said.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences.

"The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That has been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to get just better," he said.

Allahbadia added that he has asked 'India's Got Latent' to remove "insensitive sections" from the episode which featured him. "I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he said.

During an appearance on 'India's Got Latent show', the podcaster asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents.... or join in once and stop it forever?"

The video soon went viral on the internet, with social media users slamming Allahbadia for his offensive remarks.

A complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission in which the complainant alleged that the show used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women.

The complaint stated that the remarks were made to gain popularity and financial benefit through online broadcasts.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Monday wrote a letter to Mira Chatt, Head Public Policy at YouTube, urging to remove the video related to "India's Got Latent" show, Allahbadia made controversial remarks, sparking outrage across the internet.

"In view of the foregoing, you are hereby directed to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube. Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action," the letter read.

"An Action Taken Report in this regard shall be furnished to the Commission within three (10) days from the date of issue of this letter," Kanoongo, who is also the former National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson, said in the letter.

The complaint filed by Yogendra Singh Thakur highlights the propagation of "negativity, discriminatory perspectives, religious and cultural intolerance, and disrespectful and obscene ideologies, particularly towards women and children."

The complaint alleged "obscene and vulgar content" along with misleading messages. Kanoongo wrote that the video content in controversy prima facie appears to be in violation of various sections under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCSO) Act.

"These statements are not only deeply objectionable but also amount to a serious violation of woman and child rights," the letter read.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier said that action should be taken against those who violate freedom of speech.

"I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them," he said. (ANI)

