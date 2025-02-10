Ranveer Allahbadia in India’s Got Talent controversy? Find out more

Entertainment
Ranveer Allahbadia, a digital media personality with a controversial past, is now in hot water after his recent statement on India’s Got Latent, sparking a new controversy.
Ranveer Allahbadia is a popular YouTuber and podcaster, also known as BeerBiceps. Following his recent statement, there have been calls on social media to boycott him.
In the viral video, Ranveer asks a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents in intimate moments for the rest of your life, or participate once and stop it forever?"
People expressed outrage over his question, after which a complaint was filed against him with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission.
Ranveer also apologized after this controversy, but a police case has been registered against him. Note that Ranveer is often trolled for asking strange questions on his podcast.
He has been trolled for questions like “Do you think about death?”, and discussing the existence of aliens with former ISRO chief S. Somanath.
2021: He tweeted that if girls wear kurtas, boys will bow down to them. This statement was described as insensitive towards women and was widely criticized.
2013: In his podcast, he asked a lawyer who should leave India? The lawyer named journalist Barkha Dutt and historians Romila Thapar and Irfan Habib. This also caused controversy.
In 2014, Ranveer claimed Islamic law was in force in a Kerala village, sparking accusations of spreading false information after questions were raised about its truth.
Ranveer Allahbadia was born on June 2, 1993. He studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering.
Ranveer Allahbadia has millions of subscribers on YouTube. He has also been included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.
Ranveer Allahbadia started with fitness vlogging on the BeerBiceps channel, eventually becoming a prominent name in India's digital space.
Ranveer started a talent management and digital agency called Monk Entertainment at the age of 24. This company has worked with big companies like Netflix, Google, and PepsiCo.
Launched a podcast called The Ranveer Show in 2019, interviewing personalities like Priyanka Chopra and Sadhguru. Became an exclusive partner creator with Spotify.
