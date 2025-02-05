'Serious health risks': Bryan Johnson on India's air pollution after leaving Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Venture capitalist Bryan Johnson left a podcast with Nikhil Kamath early due to poor air quality in India. He highlighted the health risks of PM2.5 pollution, citing liver damage and cancer links. Johnson shared concerns on X, noting his own health issues after three days of exposure.

'Serious health risks': Bryan Johnson on India's air pollution after leaving Nikhil Kamath's podcast vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 5, 2025, 9:35 AM IST

After leaving a podcast with Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath early citing bad air quality, American entrepreneur and venture capitalist Bryan Johnson raised concerns over the health impacts of air pollution in India and said that "Indians are justifiably outraged by the poor air quality they are exposed to daily."

Citing a study, Johnson highlighted that prolonged exposure to PM2.5 pollutants can cause liver inflammation, fibrosis, blood fat imbalances, and genetic disruptions linked to cancer.
Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Indians are justifiably outraged by the poor air quality they are exposed to daily. It creates serious negative health effects."
"Below is a study showing how air pollution causes liver inflammation, fibrosis, blood fat imbalance, and liver protein markers associated with alcoholism, as well as gene dysregulation linked to cancer. There's no such thing as a safe level of PM2.5," the post added.

Notably, Johnson on February 3 had said that while in India, he ended the podcast with Kamath early due to the bad air quality. He also said that the AQI inside the room was 130 and PM2.5 was 75 ug/m3, which was equal to smoking 3.4 cigarettes for 24 hours of exposure.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "When in India, I did end this podcast early due to the bad air quality. @nikhilkamathcio was a gracious host and we were having a great time. The problem was that the room we were in circulated outside air which made the air purifier I'd brought with me ineffective. Inside, the AQI was 130 and PM2.5 was 75 ug/m3, which is equal to smoking 3.4 cigarettes for 24 hours of exposure. This was my third day in India and the air pollution had made my skin break out in rash and my eyes and throat burn."

