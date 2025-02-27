UDF plans multiple protests in Kerala, hunger strike on March 5 against crime and drug proliferation

The United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala plans to intensify protests against the state government over rising crime rates and drug proliferation, starting with a hunger strike on March 5.

Thiruvananthapuram: The United Democratic Front (UDF) has announced plans to intensify protests against the state government over rising crime rates and the proliferation of drugs in Kerala. UDF Convener MM Hassan revealed the details during a press conference, outlining a series of protests aimed at addressing these pressing issues.

Also Read: Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor

The first protest will take the form of a hunger strike on March 5 in front of the Secretariat, with the slogan "No Crime, No Drugs," highlighting concerns over the increasing number of murders and the spread of drugs in the state. Following that, a protest will be organized on March 13 in Kochi to protest the reduction of funds for SC/ST and minority communities.

On April 4, the UDF will hold a day-and-night strike in front of local bodies across Kerala, and on April 10, a forest office march will be held in the hill districts, focusing on the issues faced by hill farmers. Additionally, the UDF will organize a coastal journey led by the Leader of the Opposition from April 21 to 30, covering the stretch from Kasaragod Nellikunnu to Thiruvananthapuram's Vizhinjam.

In line with its protests, the UDF also plans to meet with the Prime Minister to seek relaxation in forest laws. Furthermore, the UDF will conduct agitations at the district and panchayat levels and organize a camp for grassroots workers to strengthen the movement.

Hassan accused the state government of failing to act despite the alarming rise in murders, claiming that the political culture in the state encourages such crimes. He alleged that the Chief Minister leads a party that protects the perpetrators of these murders, creating a situation where "anyone can kill anyone." Hassan also criticized the government for turning Kerala into a hub for chemical drugs, blaming the inaction of the police and excise departments. He specifically pointed out that many of those accused in drug-related cases are members of youth organizations such as DYFI and SFI.

Also Read: Kerala slashes anti-drug campaign budget amid rising student substance abuse

Latest Videos