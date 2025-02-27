Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor

Malayalam cinema organizations are engaging in conciliation talks to resolve their ongoing dispute, with plans to meet the government next week to discuss key issues like tax cuts. The Kerala Film Chamber will withdraw its notice to producer Antony Perumbavoor, signaling progress towards a resolution.

Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 5:07 PM IST

Kochi: The ongoing dispute within Malayalam cinema organizations is now approaching a resolution, as film organizations have initiated conciliation talks ahead of a potential strike. The organizations are planning to meet with the government next week to discuss key issues, including tax cuts.

In a significant development, the Kerala Film Chamber announced that it will withdraw the notice issued to producer Antony Perumbavoor. A meeting of the Chamber is scheduled for March 5 to further discuss these matters.

The conflict between the cinema organizations, which has been brewing for weeks, seems to be drawing to a close. This follows a conversation between Film Chamber President BR Jacob and producer Antony Perumbavoor. As a result of this discussion, Perumbavoor withdrew his Facebook post that had criticized producer G. Suresh Kumar for holding a press conference to announce the cinema strike.

Perumbavoor clarified to BR Jacob that his post was a response to Suresh Kumar's mention of the budget for Empuraan, a film that theater owners are eagerly awaiting. Perumbavoor stated that he was hurt by the reference and that his post was made after consulting with the Producers Association.

BR Jacob further emphasized that the Film Chamber has not yet decided on a strike for March and noted that Empuraan is a highly anticipated film. FEUOK (Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala) also stated that all issues would be resolved within a week, with all organizations coming together to approach the government to discuss their concerns.

