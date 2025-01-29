'Pushed by crowd, dragged, struggled to find loved ones': Eyewitnesses recount Kumbh stampede horror| WATCH

eyewitnesses painted a grim picture of panic, helplessness, and a sluggish emergency response as people struggled to find missing loved ones amidst the surging crowds.

'Pushed by crowd, dragged, struggled to find loved ones': Eyewitnesses recount Kumbh stampede horror (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 2:36 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 2:36 PM IST

At least 15 people were feared dead and more than 30 suffered injuries after a stampede broke out at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday morning, ahead of the Mauni Amavasya Snan. Eyewitnesses painted a grim picture of panic, helplessness, and a sluggish emergency response as people struggled to find missing loved ones amidst the surging crowds.

One distraught eyewitness, recounting the harrowing ordeal, revealed how a family member was swept away in the frenzy. "My sister, sister’s daughter-in-law, everyone was there. But one person was missing. They dragged him and took him away. He fell down. He fell down...," she told IANS, her voice trembling with distress.

Devotees expressed their frustration over the delayed emergency response at what is considered the world’s largest religious congregation. "We called the CRPF and the police a long time ago, but no one has come yet. It's been half an hour, and we have taken our person to the hospital...," said another witness.

The sheer density of the crowd made movement nearly impossible, trapping devotees in a relentless surge. Vidhya Sahu, who traveled from Karnataka to witness the sacred gathering, described the chilling moment when people got wedged against an obstruction. "We have come from Belagavi, Karnataka. We were just walking when people from behind pushed us and took us around. There was a pole in the opposite direction, and everyone got stuck near it...," she narrated.

The horror didn’t end there. Jay Prakash Swami, who had come to Sangam with his family, recalled the terrifying seconds when one of their members was swallowed by the stampede. "She had gotten trapped under the crowd and couldn’t get up. We were all stuck in the crowd. I was the first to get out, then I helped the children and my father and my mother...," he recounted.

Another devotee, still searching for his missing companion, described the sheer chaos that unfolded in seconds. "We were stuck in the crowd. As soon as we reached near the Sangam, there was chaos. We managed to get out of the crowd but fell down and lost our way. We don’t know where we are. I am worried about my brother-in-law, Chandrapal...," he said, his voice laced with anxiety.

Also read: 'Absurd to think Haryana BJP has poisoned water that Modi drinks': PM blasts Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

In a desperate attempt to stay together, some devotees resorted to clutching onto each other using pieces of clothing as makeshift ropes, clinging on for dear life amidst the swirling human tide.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged devotees to avoid unnecessary movement toward the Sangam Nose and instead take their holy dip at the nearest Ganga ghat. "Maha Kumbh-2025, dear devotees come to Prayagraj. Take bath at the ghat of Mother Ganga near which you are, do not try to go towards Sangam Nose. All of you should follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements. People are bathing peacefully at all the ghats of Sangam. Do not pay any attention to any rumors," he posted on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally reached out to Adityanath to assess the situation, as authorities scrambled to manage the crisis. The second Amrit Snan has been temporarily put on hold while rescue operations remain underway.

Also read: Maha Kumbh stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to devotees, 'don't go towards Sangam, act with patience'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure anr

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3 vkp

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3

'Absurd to think Haryana BJP is poisoning water that Modi drinks': PM blasts Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH) shk

'Absurd to think Haryana BJP has poisoned water that Modi drinks': PM blasts Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar pushes for 2nd International Airport in Tumakuru vkp

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar pushes for 2nd International Airport in Tumakuru

Bengaluru: 13-year-old boy hangs himself in front of younger sister after parents scold over mobile addiction vkp

Bengaluru: 13-year-old boy hangs himself in front of younger sister after parents scold over mobile addiction

Recent Stories

Celebrity MasterChef: Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi Prakash-no-makeup looks of 5 TV actresses

Nikki Tamboli to Tejasswi: TV stars SHOCKING Look Without Makeup

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Alibaba Stock Soars On Potential For Its Latest AI Model ‘Qwen2.5-Max’: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Netflix HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details RBA

Netflix's HIT show 'Lucifer' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI; read details

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure anr

Kerala: Minister P Rajeev urges Centre for more funds in Union Budget for state's infrastructure

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3 vkp

Delhi riots case: Court grants custody parole to AIMIM candidate Shifa-Ur-Rehman until February 3

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon