'Pushed by crowd, dragged, struggled to find loved ones': Eyewitnesses recount Kumbh stampede horror| WATCH

At least 15 people were feared dead and more than 30 suffered injuries after a stampede broke out at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday morning, ahead of the Mauni Amavasya Snan. Eyewitnesses painted a grim picture of panic, helplessness, and a sluggish emergency response as people struggled to find missing loved ones amidst the surging crowds.

One distraught eyewitness, recounting the harrowing ordeal, revealed how a family member was swept away in the frenzy. "My sister, sister’s daughter-in-law, everyone was there. But one person was missing. They dragged him and took him away. He fell down. He fell down...," she told IANS, her voice trembling with distress.

Devotees expressed their frustration over the delayed emergency response at what is considered the world’s largest religious congregation. "We called the CRPF and the police a long time ago, but no one has come yet. It's been half an hour, and we have taken our person to the hospital...," said another witness.

The sheer density of the crowd made movement nearly impossible, trapping devotees in a relentless surge. Vidhya Sahu, who traveled from Karnataka to witness the sacred gathering, described the chilling moment when people got wedged against an obstruction. "We have come from Belagavi, Karnataka. We were just walking when people from behind pushed us and took us around. There was a pole in the opposite direction, and everyone got stuck near it...," she narrated.

The horror didn’t end there. Jay Prakash Swami, who had come to Sangam with his family, recalled the terrifying seconds when one of their members was swallowed by the stampede. "She had gotten trapped under the crowd and couldn’t get up. We were all stuck in the crowd. I was the first to get out, then I helped the children and my father and my mother...," he recounted.

Another devotee, still searching for his missing companion, described the sheer chaos that unfolded in seconds. "We were stuck in the crowd. As soon as we reached near the Sangam, there was chaos. We managed to get out of the crowd but fell down and lost our way. We don’t know where we are. I am worried about my brother-in-law, Chandrapal...," he said, his voice laced with anxiety.

In a desperate attempt to stay together, some devotees resorted to clutching onto each other using pieces of clothing as makeshift ropes, clinging on for dear life amidst the swirling human tide.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged devotees to avoid unnecessary movement toward the Sangam Nose and instead take their holy dip at the nearest Ganga ghat. "Maha Kumbh-2025, dear devotees come to Prayagraj. Take bath at the ghat of Mother Ganga near which you are, do not try to go towards Sangam Nose. All of you should follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements. People are bathing peacefully at all the ghats of Sangam. Do not pay any attention to any rumors," he posted on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally reached out to Adityanath to assess the situation, as authorities scrambled to manage the crisis. The second Amrit Snan has been temporarily put on hold while rescue operations remain underway.

