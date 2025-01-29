'Absurd to think Haryana BJP has poisoned water that Modi drinks': PM blasts Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's claim that the Haryana BJP government was releasing "poison" in the Yamuna River that supplies water to Delhi.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 2:05 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 2:27 PM IST

Kickstarting his election campaign for the upcoming Delhi polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Kartar Nagar and exuded confidence for the party's victory saying that on February 5, the Aam Aadmi Party will go and BJP will come.

PM Modi also joined the 'Yamuna water war', asking voters in the national capital, "Can BJP's Haryana's government poison the water the Prime Minister drinks?"

"A former CM of Delhi has levelled disgusting allegations on people of Haryana. Due to fear of losing, people from 'aapda' have got rattled. Are people of Haryana different from those in Delhi? Are relatives of those living in Haryana not residing in Delhi? Can the people of Haryana poison the water their own people drink? The water sent by Haryana is consumed by everyone living in Delhi, which also includes this Prime Minister..," PM Modi said.

On Monday Arvind Kejriwal made an explosive claim - the BJP government in Haryana mixes "poison" in Yamuna water it supplies to Delhi. The reference was to the high levels of ammonia - over 700 times the permissible limit, according to the AAP - as a result of untreated industrial waste and pollution.

Kejriwal's charge was picked up and repeated by other AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi, who slammed the BJP for "water terrorism" and wrote to the Election Commission and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, demanding action against the BJP from the former and accusing the latter of prioritising the BJP's political gameplan over the health of Delhi's residents.

The BJP, meanwhile, hit back hard.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini denied the claims and demanded Mr Kejriwal apologise. "For these blatantly false and disgusting statements, Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi... otherwise, we will file a defamation suit," he told news agency ANI.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. 

