Maha Kumbh stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to devotees, 'don't go towards Sangam, act with patience'

At least 15 people were feared dead after a stampede broke out at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday, ahead of the Mauni Amavasya Snan. 

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 10:51 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

At least 15 people were feared dead and more than 30 suffered injuries after a stampede broke out at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday morning, ahead of the Mauni Amavasya Snan. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged devotees to take holy dip at the nearest ghat of river Ganga and asked them not to go towards Sangam.

He also appealed to the devotees follow the administration's instructions and cooperate in maintaining order. He also asked devotees not to pay attention to any rumours.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2 am amid a sea of tightly-packed crowds converging at the Sangam and all other ghats created along a 12-km long range of river banks for the Maha Kumbh. Installed barriers broke as tens of thousands of people thronged the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the day of 'second Shahi Snan'.

"I appeal to all the revered saints, devotees, citizens of the state and the country to not pay any attention to rumours and act with patience. The administration is working diligently to serve all of you..," Yogi Adityanath said.

Also read: Maha Kumbh stampede: At least 15 feared dead, over 50 injured; CM Yogi urges people to avoid 'Sangam Nose'

"Dear devotees come to Prayagraj, Take bath at the ghat of Mother Ganga near which you are, do not try to go towards Sangam Nose. All of you should follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements. People are bathing peacefully at all the ghats of Sangam. Do not pay any attention to any rumours," Yogi Adityanath wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

PM Modi spoke to me 4 times, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath four times over the incident and is monitoring the situation, according to officials. The Prime Minister is giving directions for normalisation of the situation and relief.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda also spoke to Adityanath and assured all possible help from the central government.

Ambulances were rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to a makeshift hospital in Sector 2 of Kumbh. Authorities appealed to the devotees to vacate the spot after taking a dip in the Sangam.

