Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai distributed assistive devices like motorised tricycles, wheelchairs, and hearing aids to persons with disabilities in Raipur. The initiative, named 'Project Sahara', aims to boost their confidence and empower self-reliance.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai distributed various assistive devices to persons with disabilities in Raipur district under Project Sahara. The equipment included motorised tricycles, wheelchairs, crutches, hearing aids, walking sticks, walkers, knee braces, and prosthetic limbs. CM Sai said on Monday the initiative would provide greater convenience and boost the confidence and enthusiasm of beneficiaries in their daily lives.

'Will Bring a Surge of Enthusiasm': CM Sai

Addressing the gathering, he said, "We are distributing a variety of equipment to the disabled people of Raipur district. It includes motorized tricycles, tricycles, wheelchairs, crutches, hearing aids, walking sticks, walkers, knee braces, prosthetic arms, and legs. I extend my heartfelt best wishes and congratulations to all my disabled brothers and sisters. Undoubtedly, receiving all these devices today will bring a surge of enthusiasm to life, providing convenience... I once again thank the Social Welfare Department and the District Administration..."

Empowering Self-Reliance and Dignity

Additionally, in a post on X, CM Vishnu Sai emphasised that development becomes meaningful when it transforms someone's life, restores someone's confidence, and gives wings to someone's dreams. "Today, in Raipur, assistive devices were distributed to persons with disabilities at the 'Project Sahara - Divyangjan Equipment Distribution Program 2026'. This initiative is not just about providing equipment, but about empowering self-reliance, dignity, and new confidence. The double-engine government is committed, with the core mantra of service, sensitivity, and good governance, to ensuring a life of dignity and equal opportunities for every person with disability," he said on Monday. (ANI)